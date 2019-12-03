Kamala Harris, in historic VP nomination acceptance speech, says America at 'inflection point'
This will be her second time speaking to the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind its presidential candidate, Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience who may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.
Sen. Kamala Harris to take her place in history and inspires many in wake of her achievements
History will be made as U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts her party’s nomination for Vice President of the United States.
How Black women cleared a path for Kamala Harris to be the VP pick
Harris will be the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket.
When are the 2020 presidential debates?
With many of the usual staples of presidential campaign politics scrapped because of the pandemic, this fall's debates between President Trump and Joe Biden likely will take on outsized importance.
President Trump launches attacks against Kamala Harris
Trump has repeatedly called Kamala Harris “nasty” and has leaned into appeals that appear stuck in a fictionalized version of the 1950s.
'She’s ready to do this job on day 1': Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate
The pair will later sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.
Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonating with Black women
For many Black women, Sen. Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate represents a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized.
Donald and Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ previous bid for California attorney general
Prior to becoming president, Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Harris' re-election campaign. Ivanka Trump gave $2,000.
Kamala Harris: From district attorney to senator to historic VP running mate — here’s what you need to know
Born in Oakland, California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris won her first election in 2003 when she became San Francisco’s district attorney.
Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate
The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.
Kamala Harris' political star rose from Bay Area background
Kamala Harris's rising political career began with roots right here in the Bay Area.
Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this year
As the political world awaits the imminent announcement of Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick, there is a real sense among allies and adversaries that the decision matters more in 2020.
Biden's notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris
Joe Biden didn’t want to say much Tuesday about his vice presidential search, but Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee was prepared nonetheless to talk about potentially sensitive politics around one of the top contenders: Kamala Harris.
Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey propose $2,000 monthly payments to Americans during pandemic
The Democratic senators introduced a bill to give $2,000 a month to many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Harris fundraising efforts fuel speculation she will become Biden's running mate
California Sen. Kamala Harris made two notable fundraising moves Wednesday that are sure to fuel speculation about her prospects to be Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.
Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president
Kamala Harris says that she "will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States."
Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race
Kamala Harris announced the end of her Democratic presidential campaign on Tuesday.
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces new bill to make school days longer
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced a new bill on Wednesday, the Family Friendly Schools Act, to make school days longer by a total of three hours.
Sen. Kamala Harris urges Twitter to suspend Trump's account
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris has formally asked Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.
Sen. Kamala Harris proposes $100B in homeownership assistance
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing $100 billion in federal grants to pay for down payment and closing costs to help close what she says is a racial wealth gap and address historical discrimination in homeownership against black families.