When are the 2020 presidential debates?

With many of the usual staples of presidential campaign politics scrapped because of the pandemic, this fall's debates between President Trump and Joe Biden likely will take on outsized importance.

Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate

The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.

Biden's notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

Joe Biden didn’t want to say much Tuesday about his vice presidential search, but Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee was prepared nonetheless to talk about potentially sensitive politics around one of the top contenders: Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kamala Harris proposes $100B in homeownership assistance

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing $100 billion in federal grants to pay for down payment and closing costs to help close what she says is a racial wealth gap and address historical discrimination in homeownership against black families.