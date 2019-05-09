< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Butler does it, leads 76ers past Raptors to force Game 7 force Game 7"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406025365.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406025365");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406025365-406023758"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406025365-406023758" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Getty_Ben_Simmons_1557456669732_7242415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/76ers-beat-raptors">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p By DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 09 2019 11:00PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 11:07PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jimmy Butler lived up to his Jimmy Buckets nickname to help Philadelphia force a seventh game against Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals, hitting them in bunches and scoring 25 points in the 76ers' 112-101 victory over the Raptors on Thursday night.

Game 7 is Sunday night in Toronto.

Kwahi Leonard, who had scored 30-plus points in five games vs. Philly, was finally tied up early by the Sixers and hit 29 points well after the game was out of hand.

Leonard and the Raptors had no answers for Butler and All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Simmons broke through and scored 21 points -- more than his combined total of Games 4 and 5 -- and helped show the Sixers still had some fight after a brutal Game 5 loss.</p> <p>Joel Embiid had played through a bad left knee and a stomach bug for most of the playoffs and the entire team had reason to be ill after the Raptors crushed the Sixers by 36 in Game 5.</p> <p>Embiid had a burst of energy late in the third when he blocked a driving Leonard, and Simmons capitalized with a basket for an 18-point cushion. Embiid had 17 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes.</p> <p>Embiid didn't do much early in Game 6, but Butler and Simmons built some needed separation. </p> <p>Butler about did it all, and showed in the first half why the free agent will command a max contract in the offseason.</p> <p>Butler, disgruntled in Minnesota before he was traded to Philadelphia in November, scored 19 points in the half and all of them seemed worthy of the highlight reel. He took a bit of a trick shot when he rebounded his own missed jumper and was fouled by Kyle Lowry on an off-balance attempt. The basket was good and so was the free throw. Butler stole the ball from Leonard and capped the half with a fast-break dunk for a 58-43 lead. </p> <p>Butler made 9 of 15 shots in the first and gave the Sixers the confidence they needed to know another game wasn't going to turn into a rout.</p> <p>Simmons was called out by Butler about the need to attack the basket and play more off screens to become the triple-double threat he was in the regular season and not the non-factor he was against the Raptors. Simmons did it all early (eight points, five assists in the first quarter) and the Sixers got the outside shots to fall -- an early domination that happened even as Embiid was held scoreless until he sank a 3 early in the second quarter.</p> <p>Embiid missed the entirety of Toronto's 12-0 run that cut a 19-point lead to seven and had fans booing as the All-Star big man took a breather. Embiid couldn't afford to rest, backup Boban Marjanovic checked in at minus-15 in just 4 1/2 minutes of playing time in the half.</p> <p>There was one cause for concern late in the fourth when Embiid was whistled for a flagrant 1 foul and now faces a one-game suspension if he earns another in the playoffs. Embiid, playing in garbage time because he has no reliable backup, has three flagrant fouls in the postseason. </p> <p><strong>TIP-INS</strong></p> <p>Raptors: Missed 14 of 17 3s in the first half. ... Scored four fast-break points in the first half.</p> <p>76ers: Hall of Famer Julius Erving had a lengthy courtside pregame chat with Simmons. ... The Sixers borrowed a page from the Eagles' Super Bowl run and had Chris Long and Lane Johnson ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell. Long and Johnson wore their dog masks used when they embraced the underdog theme in the 2018 postseason.</p> <p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p> <p>Game 7 is Sunday night in Toronto. More News Stories

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Main Line model's death
Posted May 09 2019 05:43PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 11:19PM EDT
The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Ice-T pushes for DNA testing in Chester murder case
Posted May 09 2019 06:27PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 09:52PM EDT
A Delaware County man in prison for decades for murder maintains he did not do it. Now, he has star Ice-T in his corner who is pushing for DNA testing.

Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park
Posted May 09 2019 09:46PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 10:34PM EDT
Police are warning people to exercise in pairs at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, New Jersey after a reported assault. data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_found_guilty_of_first_degree_murder__0_7242119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_found_guilty_of_first_degree_murder__0_7242119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_found_guilty_of_first_degree_murder__0_7242119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_found_guilty_of_first_degree_murder__0_7242119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Main Line model's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.</p><p>"I think Ms. Kraft was a vulnerable person and this defendant took full advantage of that when he went back to her apartment and brutally murdered her," Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ringwood said.</p><p>After more than 5 hours of talking, jurors have reached a verdict in the killing of Ardmore model Christina Kraft. More to come. @FOX29philly</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ice-t-calls-for-dna-testing" title="Ice-T pushes for DNA testing in Chester murder case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ice-T pushes for DNA testing in Chester murder case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Delaware County man in prison for decades for murder maintains he did not do it. Now, he has star Ice-T in his corner who is pushing for DNA testing.</p><p>“Leroy, from what I understand has been in prison for 39 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Now, all he is fighting for his DNA testing but they refused to test," Ice-T said in a video on theblast.com.</p><p>Leroy Evans was convicted and imprisoned for the 1980 murder of Emily Leo in the city of Chester. With a little physical evidence to go on, prosecutors convicted Evans largely on the word of his codefendant, Anthony Jones.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-exposes-himself-attacks-jogger-at-nj-park" title="Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Police__Man_exposes_himself__attacks_jog_0_7241993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Police__Man_exposes_himself__attacks_jog_0_7241993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Police__Man_exposes_himself__attacks_jog_0_7241993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Police__Man_exposes_himself__attacks_jog_0_7241993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Police__Man_exposes_himself__attacks_jog_0_7241993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are warning people to exercise in pairs&nbsp;at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, New Jersey,&nbsp;after a reported assault.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning people to exercise in pairs at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, New Jersey after a reported assault. </p><p>Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday a man dropped his pants in front of a female jogger on the trails. He touched himself then lunged towards the 28-year-old woman and grabbed ahold of her shirt, according to investigators. The victim was able to pull back and break free.</p><p>FOX 29 reached out to police Wednesday to see how they’re responding and if they’re planning to increase patrols, but we haven’t heard back at this time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-exposes-himself-attacks-jogger-at-nj-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-22h13m19s127_1557454414691_7242040_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jogger_assault"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/natural-light-seeks-beer-loving-natty-qualified-summer-intern"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Beer in a mug is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="getty_genericbeer_050919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Natural Light seeks beer-loving, 'Natty-Qualified' summer intern</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-who-lost-limb-to-landmine-in-afghanistan-dances-with-joy-after-receiving-prosthetic-leg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ahmad Rahman is seen dancing after receiving a new prosthetic limb. The boy lost his leg in a landmine, and his touching reaction to the new leg was captured on video. (Photo credit: International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan)" title="Photo via International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy who lost limb to landmine in Afghanistan dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-dressed-as-clown-handing-out-candy-on-his-birthday-sends-town-into-panic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Clown%20Banner_GettyImages_ClownMasks_1557435818784.jpg_7241051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clown masks are displayed at the Fantasy Costumes HDQ. store in Chicago, Illinois. Most Recent

Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park

Natural Light seeks beer-loving, 'Natty-Qualified' summer intern

Boy who lost limb to landmine in Afghanistan dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg

New Jersey woman convicted of enslaving Sri Lankan national

Ice-T pushes for DNA testing in Chester murder case https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-22h13m19s127_1557454414691_7242040_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-22h13m19s127_1557454414691_7242040_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-22h13m19s127_1557454414691_7242040_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/natural-light-seeks-beer-loving-natty-qualified-summer-intern" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_genericbeer_050919_1557448801707_7241666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Beer&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mug&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Natural Light seeks beer-loving, 'Natty-Qualified' summer intern</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-who-lost-limb-to-landmine-in-afghanistan-dances-with-joy-after-receiving-prosthetic-leg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Untitled-1_1557448323111_7241658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ahmad&#x20;Rahman&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;dancing&#x20;after&#x20;receiving&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;prosthetic&#x20;limb&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;boy&#x20;lost&#x20;his&#x20;leg&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;landmine&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;touching&#x20;reaction&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;leg&#x20;was&#x20;captured&#x20;on&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;International&#x20;Committee&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Red&#x20;Cross&#x20;Afghanistan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy who lost limb to landmine in Afghanistan dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nj-woman-forced-labor-conviction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/DOJ_FOX5NY_DOMESTIC_SERVANT_SLAVE_050919_1557445468635_7241561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/DOJ_FOX5NY_DOMESTIC_SERVANT_SLAVE_050919_1557445468635_7241561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/DOJ_FOX5NY_DOMESTIC_SERVANT_SLAVE_050919_1557445468635_7241561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/DOJ_FOX5NY_DOMESTIC_SERVANT_SLAVE_050919_1557445468635_7241561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/DOJ_FOX5NY_DOMESTIC_SERVANT_SLAVE_050919_1557445468635_7241561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey woman convicted of enslaving Sri Lankan national</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ice-t-calls-for-dna-testing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-19h23m17s10_1557444226860_7241458_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> 