Bucks County residents report loud boom noises in middle of night

- Residents say they're being woken up in the middle of the night thanks to booming noises in the area. The noises are being reported from Quakertown to Coopersburg. According to residents, they're getting frustrated and police are baffled by what could be causing the sounds that are being described as an explosion noise.

In Upper Bucks County you’d more likely hear birds chirping or dogs barking than what’s been waking people up here over the past couple weeks.

“It’s just like a boom. That’s just how it sounds.” Donna Weaver heard it several times in the last couple weeks. What’s being described as loud window rattling, wall-shaking explosions being heard between 2-6 a.m. in the morning. It has become the talk of the neighborhood.

Reports span miles from Quakertown and Coopersburg to Spinnerstown. Social media lit up. Two nights ago 2:45 a.m. the following was posted:"Just awakened by an explosions somewhere." Last night, “Another loud explosion this morning at 4:18. So weird.”

Those who heard the slumber-shattering noise are also stumped. Richland Township police who put out a notice asking for information have ruled out construction blasting, but also are left wondering.