- A student from Delaware State University has died following Saturday’s crash that seriously injured three other students.

Family members tell FOX 29 that Marlon Jackson, 23, has passed away following the accident. He had been kept alive by a breathing device after the collision.

Jackson’s heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas were donated to seven people.

The violent crash happened on Route 1 in Smyrna on Feb. 23 in the late afternoon. Officials say Jackson was at the wheel of a Chevy Impala when the accident occurred.

According to officials, Jackson lost control while heading south on Route 1 and spun into a grassy median near the Route 6 overpass and into the path of a truck heading north.

Following the accident, his mother said he fell asleep at the wheel because the fraternity he was pledging, Kappa Alpha Psi, was keeping him up. She said she begged him to get rest hours before the crash.

Jackson, who previously served time in the Air Force, was being sent on trips, known as missions at all hours by fraternity members according to his family members.

His girlfriend claims he was being hazed.

Officials at Delaware State University are investigating the alleged hazing.

University officials said Tuesday that the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is prohibited from conducting gatherings, programs or recruitment activities at the school during the investigation.

The national director of the fraternity didn't immediately return a telephone message left at the group's headquarters in Philadelphia.

The car's front passenger was also critically injured. The two rear passengers were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash.

A vigil will be held at Delaware State University on Thursday evening but details have yet to be confirmed.