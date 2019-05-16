< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Eagles players become guest bartenders to raise money for Eagles Autism Challenge <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407386067" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (FOX 29)</strong> - Players from the Philadelphia Eagles stepped behind the bar Thursday night to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge.</p> <p>There’s usually not a line wrapped around the block on a Thursday night at Gypsy’s Saloon in Conshohocken, but then again, there usually isn’t Super Bowl champions slinging drinks behind the bar.</p> <p>Jason Kelce, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins traded in their million dollar salaries to become guest bartenders for the night to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge. It's a cause owner Jeffrey Lurie has championed.</p> <p>It was also a chance for players to relax, give back, hang out and throw some back with fans.</p> <p>"I spent a lot of time on this side of the bar. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with murder in missing Frankford man's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a man has been charged following the discovery of a man's body in a large plastic container in a Northeast Philadelphia row home.</p><p>70-year-old Robert Derer was last seen leaving his home on Fillmore Street in Frankford to get pizza. Police later found his body. </p><p>According to police, 28-year-old Michael Ciaccia has been charged with murder, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, robbery, and related charges. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-atf-headquarters-evacuated-due-to-a-suspicious-package" title="Report: ATF headquarters evacuated after employee opens envelope containing suspicious substance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/@ATFHQ/Twitter)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: ATF headquarters evacuated after employee opens envelope containing suspicious substance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The headquarters of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in D.C. has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, authorities said Thursday. </p><p>ATF officials say an employee opened an envelope that contained a suspicious liquid substance and Hazmat crews responded accordingly.</p><p>At around 4:30 p.m., officials said Hazmat was out and the substance tested clear. They will send it to the lab for further analysis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-celebrates-renovated-west-mill-creek-recreation-center" title="Community celebrates renovated West Mill Creek Recreation Center" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Community_celebrates_renovated_West_Mill_0_7279772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Community_celebrates_renovated_West_Mill_0_7279772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Community_celebrates_renovated_West_Mill_0_7279772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Community_celebrates_renovated_West_Mill_0_7279772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Community_celebrates_renovated_West_Mill_0_7279772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A ribbon cutting to dedicate a renovated West Mill Creek Recreation Center was held Thursday night. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community celebrates renovated West Mill Creek Recreation Center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shawnette Wilson, FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A ribbon cutting to dedicate a renovated West Mill Creek Recreation Center was held Thursday night.</p><p>The community gathered to see upgrades to the once-aging and dilapidated building. Inside a new HVAC system, kitchen and ADA accessible bathrooms. Also new windows, doors and a new roof.</p><p>"It's a new beginning," said Kimberly Morris. McCauley Jr. (Eastern Regional Jail)" title="Andy J. McCauley Jr-401720. - MUG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: District of Columbia Army National Guard noncommissioned officers gather to support two D.C. Guardsmen who are competing in the 2019 Region 2 Best Warrior Competition on May 16, at Camp Dawson, W.Va. id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eagles-players-become-guest-bartenders-to-raise-money-for-eagles-autism-challenge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-21h52m30s197_1558057962239_7279366_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-21h52m30s197_1558057962239_7279366_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-21h52m30s197_1558057962239_7279366_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-21h52m30s197_1558057962239_7279366_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-21h52m30s197_1558057962239_7279366_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Eagles players become guest bartenders to raise money for Eagles Autism Challenge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andy&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;McCauley&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Eastern&#x20;Regional&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;District&#x20;of&#x20;Columbia&#x20;Army&#x20;National&#x20;Guard&#x20;noncommissioned&#x20;officers&#x20;gather&#x20;to&#x20;support&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;Guardsmen&#x20;who&#x20;are&#x20;competing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Region&#x20;2&#x20;Best&#x20;Warrior&#x20;Competition&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;16&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;Camp&#x20;Dawson&#x2c;&#x20;W&#x2e;Va&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x2f;Kevin&#x20;Valentine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/yelich-goes-deep-twice-brewers-beat-phillies-11-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yelich goes deep twice, Brewers beat Phillies 11-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/my-kind-of-mix-up-5-760-bottle-of-wine-served-by-mistake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/24/wine-541922_1920_1495638593899_3367260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/24/wine-541922_1920_1495638593899_3367260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/24/wine-541922_1920_1495638593899_3367260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/24/wine-541922_1920_1495638593899_3367260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 