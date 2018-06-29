‘Families Belong Together' Rally: Thousands protest family separations at border across country

- Mass rallies are being held across the country Saturday as protesters call for an end to President Donald Trump’s "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has left children separated from their parents at the border.

The largest of the rallies is taking place in the District with thousands marching at Lafayette Square, directly across from the White House. The protest, organized under the umbrella group called Families Belong Together, is expected to last until 2 p.m.

More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.

Though many participating in the marches are seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others are new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, welcomed interest in the immigration system and said only Congress has the power to change the law.

"We appreciate that these individuals have expressed an interest in and concern with the critical issue of securing our nation's borders and enforcing our immigration laws," Houlton said. "As we have indicated before, the department is disappointed and frustrated by our nation's disastrous immigration laws and supports action."

The president is not at the White House during the protest as he is spending the weekend in New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.