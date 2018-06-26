Four suspicious fires in South Jersey townhome complex have neighbors on edge

- An arson investigation is underway in South Jersey after four fires broke out in ten months and residents are on edge.

For the neighbors in a cul de sac in Gloucester Township these are nerve-racking times after police say someone set four suspicious fires at a new townhome complex right next to their homes.

"Not one, not two, not three, but four. It's mind blowing," neighbor Jeff Worton told FOX 29 Tuesday afternoon.

"Obviously, there's someone here with a problem an issue and I hope they can get help before there's any real damage or anyone gets hurt," neighbor Andrea Stubbs said.

"I don't know if it's one guy or it's a pack of people, but it's just crazy," Worton added.

The damage from the latest fire early Tuesday morning at the Iron Gate Complex was relatively minor compared to the extensive damage done during a fire last September, a second one in November and a blaze back in January that fire caused so much damage four townhomes had to be rebuilt.

"That's a concern and I think in the earlier stages when it was really dry out we were all concerned," Stubbs said.

Four arsons in ten months have neighbors on edge and investigators scrambling to make an arrest. They spent Tuesday interviewing neighbors and collecting video surveillance from homes near the scene.

"We've been evacuated for safety precautions, safety reason, but it's a little disconcerting," Stubbs said.

Stubbs and her children were evacuated from their home during one of the fires that consumed the townhome buildings. She's hoping investigators can track down the arsonist setting these fires soon, so everyone here can relax.

"I'm hoping this person gets help soon and all this stops." Stubbs said.