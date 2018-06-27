Funeral for Bronx teen killed outside bodega

Funeral for murdered Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. (FOX 5 NY)

- A funeral was held Wednesday for Lesandro-Guzman Feliz, 15, who was brutally murdered by a group of men outside a bodega in the Bronx.

A large crowd packed our Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on East 187th Street for the Catholic mass.

Guzman-Feliz was killed last week after being slashed with a machete and stabbed multiple times. Eight suspects have been arrested. Six of them were extradited from New Jersey. The group is believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang.

Guzman-Feliz was a member of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career.

His family has set up the GoFundMe page Justice For Junior to help pay for funeral costs.

