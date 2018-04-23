How to get a hat like Jason Kelce wore during viral parade speech

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's look during his viral Super Bowl parade speech is the new must-have fashion in Philly. Now, you can rock the hat he made famous.

Costume designer James May came out of retirement and is working to recreate the Mummers that he designed and produced 11 years ago; however, he'll only make a very limited number of the original.

It's $325 for serious collectors and there's a smaller, lighter championship hat to wear to the stadium for $125.

He has a bunch already close to finished Inside his workshop, but James says expect a little bit of a wait because each one is handmade.

To order a Jason Kelce hat: Call: 610 532-3430 and you'll soon be able to place an order on James May's Designs Facebook page.