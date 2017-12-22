Local boy battling rare bone disease gets heartwarming surprise

- Burlington City police surprised a local family with a pre-Christmas party.

4-year-old Drew McGoff and his 6-year-old sister Penny unwrapped a gift bag filled with Mickey and Minnie Mouse themed gifts, which were a hint to an even bigger surprise— a fully paid trip to Disney.

Burlington City police chose the family because 4-year-old Drew has Perthes disease. It affects his hips causing bone loss. Drew has had hip replacement surgery and often has to be carried.

Burlington City police started by getting railings donated and installed at Drew’s house. On Friday, they continued the gift-giving with the surprise trip to Disney and a year membership so Drew and his family can do water therapy at the YMCA.

“Beyond overwhelmed. Everything they’ve done for us already was over the top," Amy McGoff said.

The gifts were made possible by officers who formed Becky’s Beard Unit in honor of Becky Scott, a local paramedic who lost her battle with cancer. They sponsor scholarships and now children like Drew fighting adversity.

“Paying it forward. We started it hopefully from there they go and in the future they go and do something for somebody else," Patrolman Mort Haney said.

Police ended the night with a pizza party for the family who are forever grateful.

Edgewater police also helped with the effort.