- One person has died following a house fire in Olney Saturday morning. Three others were rescued.

Crews responded to the 5700 block of North 6th Street around 7 a.m.

.@PhillyFireDept members rescued 3 people from a building fire in the 2nd Battalion this morning; unfortunately, 1 occupant could not be saved & our hearts go out to those affected... #fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/UZZbiqB2DO — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) May 11, 2019

"Our hearts go out to those affected," Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel tweeted.

Officials have yet to identify the deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.