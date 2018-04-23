2 buildings damaged, dozens displaced by fast-moving fire in NJ

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -- A fast-moving fire that severely damaged two Jersey City buildings has displaced more than 40 people.

No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out late Sunday night.

Authorities say it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. It started in a three-story home that housed about six apartments and eventually spread to a neighboring building.

About 42 people overall were displaced by the fire. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Our Disaster Action Team responded to help people affected by a #JerseyCity apartment building #fire on Bramhall Avenue. 42 people in 11 families received Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs. #DisasterRelief — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) April 23, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.