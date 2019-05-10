< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - Three people are being questioned by detectives after Philadelphia police say they got a tip about remains of a missing man inside a Frankford home. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the two brothers, ages 28 and 25, are among the three people questioned by police Friday morning. One of the brothers was hospitalized Friday.

Thursday night, officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street after receiving a tip about blood on the steps of a home.

Police later received another tip that the remains of, Robert Derer, a missing man who lived on that block may be inside the home. Derer, 70, was reported missing on Monday.

Police say they executed a search warrant overnight and removed a plastic container from the home. The container was turned over to the medical examiner's office, and police commissioner Richard Ross says they believe the remains in the container belong to Derer.

Three people including brothers ages 25&28 suspected to be involved in violent death of Robert Derer,70,who lived just off Frankford Ave@1622 Fillmore Street,one of the brothers also lived here.

One of the brothers who was questioned is believed to have been a roommate of Derer's, according to police.

Investigators tell FOX 29 they suspect foul play. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401112" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-woman-stabbed-in-cheek-during-fight-in-north-philadelphia" title="Police: Woman stabbed in cheek during fight in North Philadelphia" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/10/police_tape_generic_nighttime_01_041019_1554894643805_7085639_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/10/police_tape_generic_nighttime_01_041019_1554894643805_7085639_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/10/police_tape_generic_nighttime_01_041019_1554894643805_7085639_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/10/police_tape_generic_nighttime_01_041019_1554894643805_7085639_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/10/police_tape_generic_nighttime_01_041019_1554894643805_7085639_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman stabbed in cheek during fight in North Philadelphia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in the cheek Friday morning in North Philadelphia.</p><p>Officers say the incident happened on 5th Street and Huntingdon Street shortly before 3 a.m.</p><p>According to investigators, the victim was stabbed after she tried to intercede in a fight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-24-sentenced-10-20-years-for-running-prison-drug-ring" title="Woman, 24, sentenced 10-20 years for running prison drug ring" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 24, sentenced 10-20 years for running prison drug ring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 10:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors have sentenced a Quakertown woman to 10-20 years in state prison after she plead guilty to running a methamphetamine ring while incarcerated at Bucks County Correction Facility.</p><p>Shayla Hadley, 24, admitted she smuggled a large amount of meth into the jail Jan. 7, 2018, and distributed the drugs to inmates over the next several days in exchange for money deposited into her commissary account.</p><p>Officials say Hadley targeted inmates housed in a section of the prison designated to adress the recovery needs of woman with drug addictions. Some of the woman targeted by Hadley were detoxing. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/delaware-craft-brewer-dogfish-head-acquired-by-boston-beer" title="Delaware craft brewer Dogfish Head acquired by Boston Beer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook: Dogfish Head" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delaware craft brewer Dogfish Head acquired by Boston Beer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 07:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MILTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware-based craft beer company Dogfish Head Brewery is being acquired by the Boston-based brewer of Sam Adams beer in a $300 million cash and stock deal.</p><p>The Boston Beer Company announced Thursday that it had entered into definitive agreements to acquire all of the equity interests in Dogfish Head Holding Co.</p><p>Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione and his family will receive about 406,000 shares of Boston Beer stock valued at about $128 million, based on a share price of $314.60. Dogfish Head shareholders also will receive $173 million in cash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-warmer-friday-with-chance-of-afternoon-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Severe%20Weather%20Threat%20Friday%20May%2010_1557487410494.png_7242755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Severe Weather Threat Friday May 10"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Warmer Friday with chance of afternoon storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-homeowner-films-2-bears-battling-in-his-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Bears%20Fight%20in%20New%20Jersey%20Yard%20Storyful_1557485943540.png_7242740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bears Fight in New Jersey Yard Storyful"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey homeowner films 2 bears battling in his yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-men-questioned-following-discovery-of-human-remains-in-frankford-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Remains%20of%20Missing%20Man%20Found%20Inside%20Home_1557485247905.png_7242737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Remains of Missing Man Found Inside Home"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Missing man, 70, may have been murdered after remains found in home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-exposes-himself-attacks-jogger-at-nj-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-22h13m19s127_1557454414691_7242040_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jogger_assault"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/appendectomy-parkinsons-risk-study" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-71205638_1557499962506_7243610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Furlong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Getting appendix removed increases risk of Parkinson's, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/student-pilot-flew-unconscious-for-40-minutes-after-missing-breakfast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-73560767_1557499590793_7243508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-73560767_1557499590793_7243508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-73560767_1557499590793_7243508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-73560767_1557499590793_7243508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/GettyImages-73560767_1557499590793_7243508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Cardy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Student pilot flew unconscious for 40 minutes after missing breakfast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-24-sentenced-10-20-years-for-running-prison-drug-ring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/shayla_maranda_hadley_1557497155371_7243255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 24, sentenced 10-20 years for running prison drug ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-hikes-tariffs-on-chinese-goods-beijing-vows-retaliation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo032119_1553169773809.jpg_6928698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo032119_1553169773809.jpg_6928698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo032119_1553169773809.jpg_6928698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo032119_1553169773809.jpg_6928698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo032119_1553169773809.jpg_6928698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;arrives&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Andrews&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Base&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Maryland&#x2c;&#x20;en&#x20;route&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/delaware-craft-brewer-dogfish-head-acquired-by-boston-beer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/Sam%20Adams%20Dogfish%20Head%20Merger_1557488864276.jpg_7242865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x3a;&#x20;Dogfish&#x20;Head" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delaware craft brewer Dogfish Head acquired by Boston Beer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 