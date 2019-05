- Three people are being questioned by detectives after Philadelphia police say they got a tip about remains of a missing man inside a Frankford home.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the two brothers, ages 28 and 25, are among the three people questioned by police Friday morning. One of the brothers was hospitalized Friday.

Thursday night, officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street after receiving a tip about blood on the steps of a home.

Police later received another tip that the remains of, Robert Derer, a missing man who lived on that block may be inside the home. Derer, 70, was reported missing on Monday.

Police say they executed a search warrant overnight and removed a plastic container from the home. The container was turned over to the medical examiner's office, and police commissioner Richard Ross says they believe the remains in the container belong to Derer.

One of the brothers who was questioned is believed to have been a roommate of Derer's, according to police.

Investigators tell FOX 29 they suspect foul play.