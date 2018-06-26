4 hospitalized after house fire in Wilmington

- An adult and three children were hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 500 block of South Franklin Street.

A man in his 70s, who was transported to Christiana Hospital for smoke inhalation, is in critical condition.

Three children ranging in ages from nine to 11 were transported to duPont Hospital for Children for evaluation.

Officials say the home sustained significant fire damage and was deemed uninhabitableby L&I.

The fire was placed under control just before 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials are reminding Wilmington residents they they offer free smoke detectors and installation to homeowners within the city. Residents can call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at (302) 571-4361 or visit online for more information.