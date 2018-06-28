Authorities investigate reports of another explosion in Bucks County

- Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to yet another reported explosion in Upper Bucks County Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a scene near Spinnerstown Road and Sleepy Hollow Road in Milford Township. Investigators were on the scene of the reported explosion as well as a nearby home off Old Bethlehem Pike.

The reports of another explosion follow a series of explosions that were first reported back on April 2. In the following weeks more than 20 other explosions.

The FBI, ATF, state police, and local police have been investigating the source of the explosions.

Police say no one has been injured in the explosions, but they are continuing to work to keep the community and the person responsible safe.