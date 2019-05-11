< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Body found inside plastic storage bin at Frankford home addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/body-found-inside-plastic-storage-bin-at-frankford-home" addthis:title="Body found inside plastic storage bin at Frankford home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406277934.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406277934");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406277934-406277199"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating after a man&rsquo;s body was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at a Frankford home Thursday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at a Frankford home Thursday night.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406277934-406277199" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/fillmore_st_homicide_051119_1557575804524_7247723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at a Frankford home Thursday night.

Family members of the victim have identified him as 70-year-old Robert Derer, who had been missing since Monday.

A flyer put out by the family earlier this week stated he was last seen leaving his home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street to get pizza.

Police responded to the home on Thursday after receiving concerned calls from the family. after a man’s body was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at a Frankford home Thursday night.</p><p>Family members of the victim have identified him as 70-year-old Robert Derer, who had been missing since Monday.</p><p>A flyer put out by the family earlier this week stated he was last seen leaving his home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street to get pizza.</p><p>Police responded to the home on Thursday after receiving concerned calls from the family. Blood was found on the steps of the home, according to police.</p><p>The plastic container was turned over to the medical examiner's office. Police believe the remains belong to Derer, per Commissioner Richard Ross, but the body has yet to be positively identified by authorities at this time.</p><p>The medical examiner’s office has determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout the body.</p><p>Police are currently questioning two brothers in their 20's and a woman who lived in the home with the victim. One of the brothers was hospitalized Friday. His condition is unknown at this time.</p><p>Derer’s family has released the following statement in the wake of his death:</p> <blockquote><p>“While the world is watching and learning about Robert Derer in the saddest and most unbelievable situation possible, our family would like to make sure that the world also knows about the man his family and friends knew and loved.</p><p>Bob was first and foremost a loving member of our family. He was a wonderful son, brother, godfather, partner, and uncle too many nieces and nephews. Many people considered him a loyal friend and he was the best type of friend that anyone could ask for.</p><p>Bob touched many lives and will be missed by many.</p><p>In Bob's younger years he was a great educator and after retiring he worked as a paralegal for many years. His biggest accomplishments were his love for life and the world in general. During his travels he experienced beauty that many people will never see. </p><p>Bob had the biggest heart, the brightest smile, and a laugh that could open the heavens. </p><p>We ask that when you think of our beloved Bob you understand what a wonderful and unique person he was and the mark that will be forever left on this world.</p><p>The family asks that after you hear or read this statement that you make a point to do something special or kind in memory of him.”</p></blockquote> <p>This is an ongoing investigation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tourism spending in New Jersey hit $44.7 billion in 2018</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Wayne Perry, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New Jersey's beaches, casinos, forests and cities attracted tourists who spent nearly $45 billion in 2018.</p><p>Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said tourism spending in New Jersey has increased for nine years in a row.</p><p>Speaking at a tourism conference Thursday in Trenton, Murphy said the tourism industry generated $5 billion in state and local taxes in 2018. He said about 111 million people visited the Garden State last year, up more than 7% from the previous year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-person-hospitalized-8-cats-killed-in-south-philly-house-fire" title="1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person is hospitalized and eight cats are dead following a house fire in South Philadelphia Saturday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is hospitalized and eight cats are dead following a house fire in South Philadelphia Saturday morning.</p><p>Crews responded to the 2800 block of South Randolph Street around 7 a.m. The fire was placed under control shortly after 7:30 a.m.</p><p>According to officials, at least one person was transported to Jefferson Methodist Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-in-olney-house-fire-3-others-rescued" title="1 dead in Olney house fire; 3 others rescued" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person has died following a&nbsp;house fire in Olney Saturday morning. Three others were rescued." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead in Olney house fire; 3 others rescued</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person has died following a house fire in Olney Saturday morning. Three others were rescued.</p><p>Crews responded to the 5700 block of North 6th Street around 7 a.m.</p><p>. @PhillyFireDept members rescued 3 people from a building fire in the 2nd Battalion this morning; unfortunately, 1 occupant could not be saved & our hearts go out to those affected... #fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/UZZbiqB2DO — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) May 11, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-mix-of-sun-and-clouds-chance-of-rain-saturday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7247685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190511112234"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of rain Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-duo-wanted-in-burglaries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h30m46s209_1557541866763_7247149_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dunkin_Donuts_break_ins"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for duo wanted in Dunkin' Donuts burglaries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-5-men-wounded-in-north-philadelphia-ambush-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/croskey_shooting_01_051119_1557579647731_7247499_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Authorities say five men were shot and wounded after being ambushed by a trio of teenagers in North Philadelphia." title="croskey_shooting_01_051119_1557579647731.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 5 wounded in North Philadelphia ambush shooting by 3 teens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eating-cheese-and-yogurt-helps-protect-against-premature-death-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Blocks of two-year cheddar cheese are displayed in this file photo taken on July 20, 2004 in Skokie, Illinois. id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/senators-concerned-about-abuse-allegations-at-migrant-shelters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DoD&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Amber&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Senators concerned about abuse allegations at migrant shelters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-person-hospitalized-8-cats-killed-in-south-philly-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;is&#x20;hospitalized&#x20;and&#x20;eight&#x20;cats&#x20;are&#x20;dead&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;South&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-democrat-issues-subpoenas-for-trump-tax-returns-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/pentagon-shifting-15-billion-to-border-wall-construction-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;2nd&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Corey&#x20;Maisch&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-in-olney-house-fire-3-others-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;Olney&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x20;Three&#x20;others&#x20;were&#x20;rescued&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead in Olney house fire; 3 others rescued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 