- Branden Cummings has bowled since he was a little kid. On Monday nights, the Penndel Bowling Center becomes Branden’s second home.

There, he’s surrounded by friends, family, and other bowlers, all looking to bowl a 300 game.

“It is an accomplishment that every bowler, if you are truly into the sport and passionate about it, it’s something you strive for,” Branden’s fiancé Brittany Snellbaker explained.

For Branden, that accomplishment would have to be put on hold.

“I don’t remember 100% what happened. I don’t remember that morning. I just remember being at the hospital and about with five or six doctors around me,” Branden recalled.

While at work, Branden randomly passed out.

“Even to this day, I don’t really think they even know what happened. It’s just like, you might have hit a reset button,” Branden explained.

His girlfriend Brittany rushed to be by his side.

“His dad said, ‘look, you can see him but he may not know who you are.’ I’m like, ‘what do you know he doesn’t know who I am?’” Brittany said.

“He has amnesia. He doesn’t know anybody. He doesn’t even know who he is,” Branden’s father explained to Brittany.

“It felt like I was in a TV show. Is this really happening?” Brittany recalled.

Branden walked out of the hospital a week later. Unable to remember anything prior to his accident.

“He had to be retaught how to shave, what a microwave was. We would drive him to places, even his old high school, even the bowling alley,” Branden’s father explained.

Branden’s family was hoping something would just snap.

“For the most part everything from my childhood was gone,” Branden said. “I don’t remember playing in high school or nothing."

Unable to work, his bowling family raised money to help pay bills.

Eventually, Branden found a new job, returned to work, and made it back to the bowling alley.

“I think the first game I bowled a 90 and half the balls went into the gutter. During the second game the feeling came back. I mean it wasn’t perfect,” Branden recalled.

He rejoined the bowling league.

“I strung 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 In my head I am like…” Braden said. “You hear everyone stop bowling. I looked up and everyone is surrounding the lanes. I was shaking the whole time I was up there. I was holding the ball and just shaking to death.”

Branden settled in and threw the last ball.

“The ball hit the pocket and I saw the one pin stand for like a second. I just closed my eyes, and it fell down and I couldn’t believe that it happened. I turned around and everyone was going nuts,” he explained.

Twelve strikes in a row. Branden had bowled a 300 game.

“Everybody there supported me they helped raise money when I was going through hard times. It was almost my thank you,” Branden said.

A few months later, Branden bowled another 300 game, including an 800 series.

His family and girlfriend turned fiancé were by his side for the ring ceremony. The accomplishment was something a few bowlers ever experience.

“If you bowl good it is even better when you have a good time with your friends. It is even better when you bowl with your family,” Branden said.