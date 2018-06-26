Car sought after shooting in Kensington leaves man, 33, critical

- Police are investigating after a shooting in Kensington left a man in critical condition Monday evening.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest near East Somerset and C Streets around 10:45 p.m.

Police are now looking for a silver car they say was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. A weapon believed to be used in the attack has already been uncovered.

The victim is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.