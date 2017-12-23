Crews tackle water main break in Northern Liberties

Posted: Dec 23 2017 11:38AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 23 2017 12:12PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 02:44PM EST

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WTXF) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Northern Liberties.

Philadelphia Water Department officials tell FOX 29 a 12 inch water main broke around 11 a.m. on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue Saturday morning.

Officials say several commercial properties, restaurants and homes are without water.

A water department spokesperson believes several properties also have water in their basements.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories