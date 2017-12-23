Crews tackle water main break in Northern Liberties
NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WTXF) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Northern Liberties.
Philadelphia Water Department officials tell FOX 29 a 12 inch water main broke around 11 a.m. on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue Saturday morning.
Officials say several commercial properties, restaurants and homes are without water.
A water department spokesperson believes several properties also have water in their basements.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
You may want to gift that kayak to your friend a little early if they're planning to travel on Girard this morning... #BreakingNews #Philly #flooding pic.twitter.com/J4kWbOZNgC— Dan Ford (@DanJFord) December 23, 2017