Crews tackle water main break in Northern Liberties

- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Northern Liberties.

Philadelphia Water Department officials tell FOX 29 a 12 inch water main broke around 11 a.m. on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue Saturday morning.

Officials say several commercial properties, restaurants and homes are without water.

A water department spokesperson believes several properties also have water in their basements.

