The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of G Street.

According to police, the detective was stopped in traffic when a man approached his car on the driver's side yelling. The detective told police he saw the man with both arms extended and thought he had a gun. He subsequently fired his weapon three times through his window, striking the man once in the torso.

The man, who has yet to be identified, is listed in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Residents say he's a known panhandler in the neighborhood.

Surveillance video of the shooting has been obtained by police.

Update: @phillypolice Commissioner Ross tells FOX29 News man shot by detective last night critical&stable, expected to survive. Shooting investigation team has obtained surveillance video of 8:50pm Kensington shooting where man panhandling mistaken for being threat @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1y4DULsh43 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 21, 2019

The detective is a 7-1/2 year veteran of the force and works out of East Detectives.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.