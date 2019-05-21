< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Detective shoots panhandler he mistakenly thought had gun in Kensington By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 21 2019 07:09AM EDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 09:51AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 09:56AM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408114688-408113890" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408114688" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong KENSINGTON (FOX 29) - Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of G Street.

According to police, the detective was stopped in traffic when a man approached his car on the driver's side yelling. The detective told police he saw the man with both arms extended and thought he had a gun. He subsequently fired his weapon three times through his window, striking the man once in the torso.</p><p>The man, who has yet to be identified, is listed in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Residents say he's a known panhandler in the neighborhood.</p><p>Surveillance video of the shooting has been obtained by police.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/PhillyPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@phillypolice</a> Commissioner Ross tells FOX29 News man shot by detective last night critical&stable, expected to survive. Shooting investigation team has obtained surveillance video of 8:50pm Kensington shooting where man panhandling mistaken for being threat <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a> <a href="https://t.co/1y4DULsh43">pic.twitter.com/1y4DULsh43</a></p>— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) <a href="https://twitter.com/KeeleyFox29/status/1130772584537165824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The detective is a 7-1/2 year veteran of the force and works out of East Detectives.</p><p>The incident remains under investigation.</p><p><em>This is a developing story. Kenney seeks 2nd term, touting soda tax benefits
By Kristina De Groot, Associated Press
Posted May 21 2019 07:21AM EDT

Democrat Jim Kenney is running for re-election as mayor of the nation's sixth largest city, facing two challengers critical of his handling of the rising homicide rate, ongoing opioid epidemic and his signature achievement, a soda tax that's helping provide free preschool classes.

Kenney has had an eventful first term, antagonizing President Donald Trump over Philadelphia's sanctuary city status and carrying out the tax on soda and other sweetened drinks, inspiring several other cities around the country to enact their own.

Two longtime city political figures are running against him in the Democratic primary Tuesday. They are state Sen. Anthony Williams, who has served three decades in the state House and Senate combined, and Alan Butkovitz, the former city controller, who was defeated in 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-pa-primary-special-elections" title="What you need to know about the Pa. primary, special elections" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of The Office of Governor Tom Wolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. What you need to know about the Pa. primary, special elections
By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 20 2019 12:08PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 08:16AM EDT

Primary and special elections in Pennsylvania on Tuesday will decide nominees or officeholders for several high-profile offices, including mayor of the nation's sixth largest city and one of the state's 18 members of the U.S. House.

The balloting features primary elections for Philadelphia mayor and two statewide appellate court seats. It also features special elections to fill three open seats in the Legislature and one in Congress.</p><p>------</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-boy-suffers-graze-wound-in-kensington" title="13-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 13-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Kensington
Posted May 20 2019 10:48PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 10:52PM EDT

Police say a 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the chest in front of his Clementine Street home in Kensington.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the boy's parents rushed him to Saint Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. "Dumbo," performing at the Phuket Zoo in Thailand. Most Recent https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/09/mayor_jim_kenney_generic_07_030919_1552151443237_6875694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/09/mayor_jim_kenney_generic_07_030919_1552151443237_6875694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/09/mayor_jim_kenney_generic_07_030919_1552151443237_6875694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Jim&#x20;Kenney&#x20;&#x28;Photograph&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kenney seeks 2nd term, touting soda tax benefits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detective-shoots-panhandler-he-mistakenly-thought-had-gun-in-kensington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/21/g_street_pox_shooting_052119_1558436776784_7296500_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;panhandling&#x20;in&#x20;Kensington&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;by&#x20;an&#x20;undercover&#x20;detective&#x20;who&#x20;reportedly&#x20;believed&#x20;he&#x20;saw&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;holding&#x20;a&#x20;gun&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detective shoots panhandler he mistakenly thought had gun in Kensington</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-pa-primary-special-elections" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/10/pa_congressional_map_gerrymandering_redistricting_generic_01_021018.png_1518284113566_4923759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Governor&#x20;Tom&#x20;Wolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What you need to know about the Pa. primary, special elections</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/phillies/realmuto-homers-in-10th-phillies-beat-cubs-5-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Realmuto homers in 10th, Phillies beat Cubs 5-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-boy-suffers-graze-wound-in-kensington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_160_90.png" 13-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Kensington 