Ex-youth ice hockey coach gets prison time for child sex abuse in New Jersey, Delaware initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405212747-405210289"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walter Ferinden, 57, coached youth hockey and ran skating clinics in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont between the 1980s and 2010." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Walter Ferinden, 57, coached youth hockey and ran skating clinics in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont between the 1980s and 2010.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405212747-405210289" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walter Ferinden, 57, coached youth hockey and ran skating clinics in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont between the 1980s and 2010." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Walter Ferinden, 57, coached youth hockey and ran skating clinics in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Posted May 06 2019 12:04PM EDT WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) - A former youth ice hockey coach from Pennsylvania has now been sentenced to prison terms in two other states in sex abuse cases.

Fifty-seven-year-old Walter Ferinden of Lansdale coached youth hockey and ran skating clinics in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont between the 1980s and 2010.

He was sentenced in Delaware to two years in prison in December after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual conduct charges. In New Jersey, NJ.com reports that he was sentenced Friday to three years on pleas to aggravated sexual contact charges.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Smith rejected having the two terms run concurrently. He also rejected a defense suggestion that Ferinden's actions were "aberrant behavior" unlikely to be repeated, saying that description didn't apply to conduct over "multiple years and multiple victims." 