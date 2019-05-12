< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406414951" data-article-version="1.0">Gov. Gov. Murphy signs legislation aimed to protect New Jersey animals By Maria Murray, FOX 29
Posted May 12 2019 01:53PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. (FOX 29) (FOX 29)</strong> - On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a pair of bills into law that aim to further protect animals across New Jersey.</p><p>The laws, which the state Legislature overwhelmingly passed, address outdoor shelter and tethering restrictions, the treatment of animals seized from dogfighting rings and the ease with which law enforcement can step in to save animals in danger.</p><p>“As long-time dog owners, animal welfare is close to my and Tammy’s hearts,” Murphy said in a statement. “I am proud to sign these bills that will protect animals in danger of abuse and treat our four-legged residents with the compassion they deserve.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/FirstLadyNJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FirstLadyNJ</a> and I are longtime dog owners and animal welfare is close to our hearts.<br /> <br /> Proud to sign two bills today that will further protect animals in danger of abuse and treat New Jersey’s non-human residents with the compassion they deserve.<br /> <a href="https://t.co/HYGsA2CQTW">https://t.co/HYGsA2CQTW</a> <a href="https://t.co/qhR4RekKVN">pic.twitter.com/qhR4RekKVN</a></p>— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) <a href="https://twitter.com/GovMurphy/status/1125837456388100096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The first law, <a href="https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/2018/Bills/S3000/2674_R1.HTM">S2674</a>, revises existing legislation to make it easier for law enforcement officers to rescue animals whose life or health are in danger.</p><p>“Animal cruelty is abuse, plain and simple,” said Assemblyman Matt Milam. “We will not tolerate animal cruelty in New Jersey, and this law will strengthen our efforts to bring abused animals to safety by enabling law enforcement to intervene when necessary.”</p><p>The second law, <a href="https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/2018/Bills/S2000/1923_R1.HTM">S1923</a>, changes municipal court requirements to allow more consideration of abusive circumstances in cases where dogs are at risk of euthanasia. The bill also prohibits courts from declaring a dog to be potentially dangerous for causing bodily injury when defending its owner from someone committing or attempting to commit a crime against them.</p><p>Sponsors say that New Jersey was one of only nine states that allowed dogs forced to participate in dogfighting to be euthanized without consideration for the dog’s actual behavior.</p><p>“It isn’t fair or humane to punish a dog so severely if they may not pose a real threat to other animals or people," said Assemblywoman Carol Murphy. "With this new law, the determination process of euthanization will be far more just.”</p><p>“There is a negative stigma associated with dogs who have suffered through dog fighting and because of this, they cannot be adopted due to the assumption they will harm people,” said Sen. Troy Singleton. “Yet, many of these former fighting dogs pose no threat to humans. They want to be loved like every other dog. By dropping the stigma, we will see more of these former fighting dogs re-adapt to society and find loving homes.”</p><p>The <a href="https://www.humanesociety.org/">Humane Society of the United States</a> (HSUS), <a href="https://www.aspca.org/">ASPCA</a> and <a href="https://bestfriends.org/">Best Friends Animal Society</a> applauded Murphy and New Jersey lawmakers for enacting the new legislation.</p><p>“S2674 strengthens our state’s proper outdoor shelter and tethering restriction law for pets left outdoors, passed two years ago, making it the strongest and most comprehensive in the country,” said HSUS New Jersey State Director Brian Hackett. “S1923 joins New Jersey with 41 other states which have ensured that canine victims of illegal dogfighting are treated humanely after being seized from cruel fighting rings."</p><p>“Hundreds of canine lives will be saved under this new law,” said Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly. “And they’ll have chance to find forever, caring homes.”</p> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401112" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-man-wanted-for-attempted-murder-of-wife-in-upper-darby" title="Police: Man wanted for attempted murder of wife in Upper Darby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wade Whitaker, 63, faces charges of attempted homicide and strangulation, according to Upper Darby police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man wanted for attempted murder of wife in Upper Darby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to murder his wife in Upper Darby.</p><p>Wade Whitaker, 63, faces charges of attempted homicide and strangulation, according to Upper Darby police.</p><p>WANTED- for attempted homicide- Wade Whitaker, 63 yoa of Upper Darby. Whitaker is being charged for attempt homicide and strangulation of his wife. Pls DM me with any tips or call 610-734-7693. Mr Whitaker please turn yourself in if you are reading this. pic.twitter.com/j4kLCz3zAL — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 12, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-man-20-arrested-in-stabbing-of-new-castle-officer" title="Police: Man, 20, arrested in stabbing of New Castle officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Richard Brennan, 20, was charged&nbsp;with felony assault, resisting arrest and related offenses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man, 20, arrested in stabbing of New Castle officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested a man who they say assaulted an officer following a foot chase in New Castle, Delaware.</p><p>Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in Northridge seen trespassing through the backyards of several homes.</p><p>One officer located a man who matched the given description walking near Harvey Road and I-95. When the officer approached, the man fled on foot.Once the officer was able to catch up with the man, a brief struggle ensued that left the officer with a stab wound to his lower extremity. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the division, was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-found-shot-and-killed-inside-car-in-hunting-park" title="Woman found shot and killed inside car in Hunting Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6WGcq8XoAAcXWe_1557661042218_7250217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6WGcq8XoAAcXWe_1557661042218_7250217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6WGcq8XoAAcXWe_1557661042218_7250217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6WGcq8XoAAcXWe_1557661042218_7250217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6WGcq8XoAAcXWe_1557661042218_7250217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating after they say a woman was found shot and killed inside her vehicle overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman found shot and killed inside car in Hunting Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after they say a woman was found shot and killed inside her car in Hunting Park overnight.</p><p>Officers responded to the 3900 block of North 13th Street, where a 54-year-old woman was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Volkswagen. Police say the woman lived on the same block.</p><p>The victim, who was yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li 