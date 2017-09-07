Hearings for Bucks County murder suspects DiNardo, Kratz to be held Thursday

- A Bucks County man who confessed to killing four young men in Bucks County back in July will be in court via video conference Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing.

Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz, both 20-years-old, will appear before a judge on video in Doylestown at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Both men have been charged with multiple counts of homicide in the July slayings of four young men on a sprawling Solebury Township property owned by DiNardo’s family.

Investigators say Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 22, were all led to the property by DiNardo, and shot to death.

Cosmo DiNardo is accused of killing Patrick on July 5, burying him in a single 6-foot grave on his parent’s land in Solebury Township.

Both DiNardo and Kratz are charged with the killing Finochiarro, Meo, and Sturgis, on July 7. Their bodies were later discovered in a 12-foot deep common grave in a different location on the same Solebury Township property.

DiNardo gave authorities information on the whereabouts of Patrick’s body in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.

Additional charges against both men include conspiracy, robbery, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime.