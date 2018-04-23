Hundreds of acres burned in New Jersey Pine Barrens fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- State officials say a forest fire in the New Jersey Pine Barrens has burned hundreds of acres.

But it was about 90 percent contained by late Monday morning, and environmental officials say the fire should eventually burn itself out.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been damaged.

Roughly 50 firefighters from various agencies are battling the fire in Burlington County.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Penn State Forest covers 3,366 acres, with Lake Oswego encompassing an additional 90.