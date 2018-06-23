Man convicted in crossfire killing of 8-year-old girl in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl caught in the crossfire when shots rang out in her neighborhood has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter and other charges.

Tyhan Brown now faces up to 50 years in prison when he's sentenced July 27.

The 20-year-old Camden man was charged in the 2016 slaying of Gabrielle "Gabby" Hill Carter. She'd been riding her bike when she was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting was characterized as gang violence. Prosecutors have said Brown was arguing with a rival gang member when he tried to shoot the other man.

Brown was captured in Tennessee about a month after the shooting. Besides the aggravated manslaughter charge, Brown also was convicted Thursday of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.