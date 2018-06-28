Meek Mill's lawyers try again to get judge removed from case

- Lawyers for Meek Mill are making another attempt to have a judge removed from handling his case.

The Philadelphia rapper's attorneys have submitted a new filing to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley denied the petition of Meek Mill – whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams – for a new trial on his decade-old drug and gun convictions.

The 31-year-old rapper's legal team was citing credibility issues with a police officer who testified in his case, and the Philly District Attorney's Office supported his request for a new trial.

But Brinkley ruled Meek Mill's attorneys had not met the burden of proof in questioning the officer's credibility.

Now, Meek Mill's lawyers claim Brinkley "acted like a prosecutor, not a judge" when she cross-examined of a witness at that the June 18 hearing, and they suggest she lacks impartiality.

Previous attempts by Meek Mill's team to have Brinkley removed from his case were unsuccessful.

Earlier this week, the rapper made a controversial appearance at the BET Awards, taking the stage to debut his new song "Stay Woke" after being introduced by fellow Philly natives Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Hart, Questlove and Black Thought.

"Stay Woke," featuring Miguel, marks the first new music from Meek Mill since his release from prison in April.