- Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy from Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Dwayne “DJ” Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 27 riding a blue mountain bike on Lafayette Drive.

Smith is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Mount Laurel Township Police at (856) 234-8300.