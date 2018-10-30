NJ marks $50M for Sandy victims still not home yet

Related Headlines 6 years after Sandy, storm has new chapters

UNION BEACH, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is making $50 million available to help Superstorm Sandy victims who still have not been able to return home six years after the devastating storm.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced a no-interest, forgivable loan program to help the 1,200 families still in the state's two main rebuilding programs. They money can be used for remaining expenses over and above the maximum $150,000 grant they may have received.

MORE: 6 years after Sandy, stories of the storm have new chapters

The state also will work with homeowners who have been ordered to repay storm aid that was determined to be excessive, and could have some or all of their indebtedness forgiven based on their current financial condition.

Money for the programs comes from unspent federal Sandy recovery funds.