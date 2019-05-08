< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story405615193" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405615193" data-article-version="1.0">Pa. lawmaker vows to 'do better' after Planned Parenthood video</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/pa-lawmaker-vows-to-do-better-after-abortion-clinic-video">Mark Scolforo, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> better' after Planned Parenthood video"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405615193");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405615193-405615168"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pennsylvania State Rep. Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims Brian Sims</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405615193-405615168" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/pa_rep_brian_sims_generic_050819_1557312889272_7234188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pennsylvania State Rep. Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims Brian Sims</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/pa-lawmaker-vows-to-do-better-after-abortion-clinic-video">Mark Scolforo, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405615193" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who has drawn criticism for a recording of himself berating a woman who was protesting abortion outside a Philadelphia clinic promised Tuesday to "do better."</p><p>Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims posted a two-minute video on Twitter that said "two wrongs don't make a right."</p><p>"As an activist and an advocate, I know why pushing back against harassment and discrimination are a must, even when they're uncomfortable, but last week I wasn't a patient escort," Sims said, referring to a volunteer role he has performed in the past. "I was a neighbor and a concerned citizen and I was aggressive. I know that two wrongs don't make a right and I can do better and I will do better for the women of Pennsylvania."</p> <blockquote data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health & her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania. <a href="https://t.co/jURL1UX9qE">pic.twitter.com/jURL1UX9qE</a></p>— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianSimsPA/status/1125847366362370048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p>In the video shot last week outside a Planned Parenthood facility in his district, Sims peppered the unidentified woman with comments and questions, calling her actions disgusting, racist and shameful. The woman largely ignores him, at one point taking a rosary out of her bag.</p> <blockquote data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YouAreStrongEnough?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YouAreStrongEnough</a> <a href="https://t.co/rYQOiAhC0D">https://t.co/rYQOiAhC0D</a></p>— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianSimsPA/status/1123989366446206977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p>The chairman of the state Republican Party, Val DiGiorgio, made public a letter he sent Tuesday to city, state and federal prosecutors, asking them to investigate what he called potentially criminal conduct in that video and another.</p><p>In the second video, Sims asked viewers to identify three young females he described as protesters and "pseudo Christians" outside the Planned Parenthood clinic. He offered a reward for the information, promising to donate $100 to Planned Parenthood.</p><p>A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney William McSwain declined to comment. A request for comment has been made with the state attorney general's office. A spokesman for the city district attorney said their office is reviewing the issue.</p><p>"Not only does Rep. Sims, a former collegiate-level football quarterback, use physical intimidation, but he also threatens people with so-called 'doxing' or enticing viewers to provide identifiable information about his targets to increase the harassment and intimidation of his victims," DiGiorgio wrote.</p><p>In the latest video, Sims said he has lived near the clinic for 15 years and served as a volunteer patient escort.</p><p>"I will fiercely protect a woman's right to make the best choices for her health (and) her body, unimpeded," he wrote on Twitter.</p><p>Sims, in Harrisburg for a legislative voting session, did not respond to several messages left over the past two days.</p><p>A senior Republican in the state House, Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor of York County, said Tuesday that Sims should apologize.</p><p>"Further I believe his actions warrant an investigation by the House Ethics Committee," Saylor said in a news release. "The actions taken by Rep. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New Jersey's attorney general has sued the U.S. Department of Justice to get documents related to the department's recent legal opinion that could criminalize some online gambling.</p><p>The suit seeks information about possible lobbying efforts by Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.</p><p>The DOJ's opinion in January reversing a 2011 opinion indicated that federal laws against interstate transmission of gambling information could apply to online gambling.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-issue-evacuation-order-traffic-alert-in-glassboro" title="Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Glassboro police have lifted evacuation orders after a suspicious package was rendered safe Wednesday morning.</p><p>Police ordered residents within 1,000 feet to evacuate after the package was discovered on a sidewalk near Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue.</p><p>"The emergency situation in the area of Baldwin has been cleared and all residents are able to return to their residences," police said in a statement. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/trump-executive-privilege-mueller-report" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;presents&#x20;the&#x20;Medal&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;to&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Travis&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Atkins&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;East&#x20;Room&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-attorney-general-sues-doj-over-gaming-opinion-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;Gurbir&#x20;Grewal&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Tim&#x20;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/k-9-klink-saluted-by-fellow-officers-during-his-final-walk-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Richwood&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/california-governor-wants-to-end-tax-on-tampons-diapers-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/police-issue-evacuation-order-traffic-alert-in-glassboro" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 