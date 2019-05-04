The baby was safely transported to a local hospital for observation.
Police are now looking to identify the baby and her mother.
If you recognize the child you are asked to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or dial 911.
Posted May 04 2019 09:15PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in multiple times in Kensington Saturday.
The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on York Street.
Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot once in the face and once in the hand. The victim was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle where he was listed in critical condition before being transferred to Temple University Hospital.
Posted May 04 2019 06:37PM EDT
For several minutes Sunday morning, Walnut Street and 20th Street in Center City belonged to 11-year-old Grady and some new friends.
His mother, Kerry Sautner, says Grady has Down's Syndrome and she became emotional while watching him ride a specially adapted bicycle given to him through the "Families behind the Badge Children's Foundation" and "Preston's March for Energy.
"When I look at my son all of his friends are biking around the neighborhood and he can't keep up becasue he's either on something that doesn't fit him or it's not right for him," Sautner said.
Posted May 04 2019 03:47PM EDT
Four people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a Pennsauken pizza shop Friday night.
Police say a 2018 Nissan Rouge left the roadway and collided with the storefront of Flying Crust Pizza on the 7700 block of Park Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.
The crash left a wake of significant damage to both the outside and interior of the business.