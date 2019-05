- Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a baby and locating her mother.

According to police, the 18-month-old girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.

The mother asked the witness to watch the baby for a short time, but did not return. After 20 minutes the witness contacted police.

The baby was safely transported to a local hospital for observation.

Police are now looking to identify the baby and her mother.

If you recognize the child you are asked to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or dial 911.