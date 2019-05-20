< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407945600" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407945600" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 2 teen girls at Penncrest gave student drink mixed with urine, toilet water</h1> </header> drink mixed with urine, toilet water" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/police-2-teen-girls-at-penncrest-gave-student-drink-mixed-with-urine-toilet-water" addthis:title="Police: 2 teen girls at Penncrest gave student drink mixed with urine, toilet water"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407945600.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407945600");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407945600-407945131"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407945600-407945131" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/police-2-teen-girls-at-penncrest-gave-student-drink-mixed-with-urine-toilet-water?fbclid=IwAR1QVNXN_Y16Enz3uCy3nTThBEUf-wj3vE99BpOMEehPk8cjvHOHujAdbRA">FOX 29 staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 29)</strong> - Police are investigating after they say two 15-year-old girls gave another teenage student a drink mixed with urine and toilet water at Penncrest High School.</p><p>The incident allegedly occured on May 7. Pennsylvania State Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim four days later.</p><p>Police say the victim, also 15 years old, has since been ill.</p><p>The school has yet to speak publicly regarding the incident.</p><p>No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.</p><p><em>This is a developing story. Bride kicks sister out of wedding because she cut her hair Posted May 20 2019 03:32PM EDT Updated May 20 2019 03:43PM EDT ( FOX NEWS ) A bridesmaid is in hot water after getting her haircut and donating it less than two weeks before the wedding. A Reddit user posted her story in the Bridezilla forums. Using the name "Anonaccount623," she said "so my sister is getting married in like a week and a half, and I'm a bridesmaid. When she chose her bridesmaids, she stated she would rather us not have unnatural colored hair, just in case it clashes with her dresses (a little dumb but still pretty understandable) but other than that, she didn't care what we did." "I decided to cut my pretty long, lower back hitting hair into a pretty short, shoulder-length cut and donate the heavy, 14 inches of hair," she continues. "I told her I was cutting my hair and donating my hair previously, and she responded positively." When she chose her bridesmaids, she stated she would rather us not have unnatural colored hair, just in case it clashes with her dresses (a little dumb but still pretty understandable) but other than that, she didn’t care what we did.”</p><p>“I decided to cut my pretty long, lower back hitting hair into a pretty short, shoulder-length cut and donate the heavy, 14 inches of hair,” she continues. “I told her I was cutting my hair and donating my hair previously, and she responded positively.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nj-lawmakers-advance-medical-cannabis-expungement-bills" title="NJ lawmakers advance medical cannabis, expungement bills" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&nbsp;via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. NJ lawmakers advance medical cannabis, expungement bills Posted May 20 2019 02:38PM EDT New Jersey lawmakers have advanced legislation expanding the state's medical marijuana program and making it easier for certain convicts to clear their records. Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committees advanced the measures Monday. They go next to votes in each chamber that could come as early as this week. The votes come days after Senate President Steve Sweeney said a bill legalizing recreational cannabis didn't have enough support to pass and he instead would pursue a 2020 referendum. Sweeney also said that in the interim, lawmakers would pursue an expanded medical cannabis program as well as legislation to ease the expungement of certain criminal records. Sweeney also said that in the interim, lawmakers would pursue an expanded medical cannabis program as well as legislation to ease the expungement of certain criminal records. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/feds-certify-pennsylvania-s-real-id-system-meets-standards" title="Feds certify Pennsylvania's Real ID system meets standards" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Feds certify Pennsylvania's Real ID system meets standards Posted May 20 2019 01:37PM EDT Pennsylvania's Real ID identification system is now in compliance with federal regulations, more than a year before the IDs will be needed for commercial airline passengers and those entering secured federal facilities. The state Transportation Department said Monday it received the notification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Pennsylvania is in compliance with anti-terrorism standards. Pennsylvania has issued more than 138,000 Real IDs since they became available on March 1. portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nj-lawmakers-advance-medical-cannabis-expungement-bills" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NJ lawmakers advance medical cannabis, expungement bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-man-accused-of-animal-cruelty-after-dog-strangles-to-death-at-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20ruben%20ezekiel%20garcia%20052019_1558375472582.jpg_7291463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20ruben%20ezekiel%20garcia%20052019_1558375472582.jpg_7291463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20ruben%20ezekiel%20garcia%20052019_1558375472582.jpg_7291463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20ruben%20ezekiel%20garcia%20052019_1558375472582.jpg_7291463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20ruben%20ezekiel%20garcia%20052019_1558375472582.jpg_7291463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ruben&#x20;Ezekiel&#x20;Garcia&#x2c;&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;animal&#x20;abuse&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;police&#x20;found&#x20;a&#x20;dog&#x20;that&#x20;had&#x20;strangled&#x20;to&#x20;death&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;home&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;front&#x20;yard&#x20;--&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;1-year-old&#x20;German&#x20;Shepherd&#x20;was&#x20;left&#x20;unattended&#x20;for&#x20;seven&#x20;hours&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona man accused of animal cruelty after dog strangles to death at home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/feds-certify-pennsylvania-s-real-id-system-meets-standards" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/29/pa_real_ID_generic_01_092918_1538235459723_6135888_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds certify Pennsylvania's Real ID system meets standards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-2-teen-girls-at-penncrest-gave-student-drink-mixed-with-urine-toilet-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/penncrest_high_school_generic_01_052019_1558373458315_7291338_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 teen girls at Penncrest gave student drink mixed with urine, toilet water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-men-3-women-sought-in-man-s-murder-at-southwest-philly-apartment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/lindbergh_homicide_suspects_02_1558370856411_7291098_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/lindbergh_homicide_suspects_02_1558370856411_7291098_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/lindbergh_homicide_suspects_02_1558370856411_7291098_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/lindbergh_homicide_suspects_02_1558370856411_7291098_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/lindbergh_homicide_suspects_02_1558370856411_7291098_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 men, 3 women sought in man's murder at Southwest Philly apartment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 