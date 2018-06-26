Police: Man, 20, critical after shooting in West Oak Lane

Police are investigating after a man was left critically injured in a West Oak Lane shooting overnight.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 6400 block of North Woodstock Street, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.