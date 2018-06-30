Police: Man, 29, killed in drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia

A murder investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 29-year old man was standing near North 42 and Wallace Streets early Saturday morning when three shots were fired.

The man tried to run away, but was gunned down.

At least 26 shell casings were found on the scene.

No arrests have been made, but officers believe a semi-automatic assault rifle was used.