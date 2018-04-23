Police: Person of interest in Nicetown shooting turns himself in

Related Headlines Resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia

- Police allege the driver of a food delivery truck is the person who opened fire on and killed 46-year-old Eric Eberhart as he sat in his car on the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue with his 17-year-old son sitting right next to him.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Homicide Captain John Ryan says 49-year-old Darnell Snell pulled the trigger after he and Eberhart got into a fight over a woman. Then, police allege Snell continued his food delivery route for the CBS Kosher Food program, which is a state funded program that provides food to schools.

Captured on surveillance video—police say Snell and a passenger ultimately parked the van at Tioga and Emerald Streets in the Harrowgate section of Kensington. One man is seen throwing something into the back of a Philly Water Department truck, then the two are seen approaching a daycare on the corner and nonchalantly walking away.

Police say Snell turned himself in Monday night.

An attorney for CBS Kosher food delivery program had no comment regarding these allegations.

