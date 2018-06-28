Police release photos of suspects in kidnapping of local businessman

- Philadelphia police have released a photo a local business owner after they say he was assaulted and abducted in North Philadelphia earlier this month. Images of the suspects have also been released.

Investigators say Luis Alejandro Cheuder Ramon, 27, was abducted back on June 19, 2018 on the 2000 block of North Orkney Street.

Wednesday, sources told FOX 29 detectives and crime scene investigators found a bloody crime scene inside an apartment that may be tied to the abduction.

According to sources, the victim's wife told investigators she received a ransom note demanding $30,000 for the return of her husband. Sources also say the victim's wife paid the ransom in cash and jewelry near a fast food restaurant in South Philly, but the victim is still missing.

Records show the couple live in this $425,000 home in Bucks County and owned properties on North Camac Street and East Birch Street. Sources say the victim also runs a local bar. Neighbors told us detectives from the Special Victims Unit and crime scene investigators spent almost 8 hours gathering evidence at the garage on Orkney Street. They found signs of a violent struggle. No word on whether surveillance cameras across the street may have captured anything of value to police.

Police were tight-lipped about their investigation. Neighbors say they were shown a picture of the victim and asked questions about him. They expressed concern for he and his family, but were too concerned to speak on camera.

Investigators would not say if they recovered any forensic evidence at the scene on Orkney Street.