- Police have arrested the man they say posed as a rideshare driver and raped a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint near the University of Delaware on Saturday.

Roberto Rodriguez, 41, of Newark, has been charged with first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and related offenses.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue in Newark.

Authorities say Rodriguez picked up the woman in a silver pickup truck, where he showed a knife before sexually assaulting the victim. He also allegedly took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling police.

Police say Rodriguez continued to drive the victim after the alleged assault until she was able to escape and call 911.

Tips from the public led detectives to the suspect's truck outside a home on Nottingham Road in Newark. After it was determined that the truck's registered owner matched the suspect's description, detectives stopped him outside the home. The man was found in possession of a knife and, upon further investigation establishing probable cause, Rodriguez was arrested.

Rodriguez was held on $63,000 cash bail and transported to the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.