Police: Suspect steps out of vehicle, guns down victim

- Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of West Venango Street on Wednesday, June 27.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up to a parked car with the driver’s door open. Then, the back passenger door of the suspect’s vehicle opens, and the suspect steps out armed with a small silver revolver.

Police say the armed suspect then opened fire, fatally wounding the victim.

The suspect has been described by police as a brown/dark-skinned male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police are also looking for the vehicle the suspect was riding in, and have described it as a black 2004-2012 Toyota Avalon Sedan. Police pointed to the white door jams as reason to believe the vehicle may have been painted at some point. The car had tinted windows and a temporary Pennsylvania tag 0047-104.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.