Prosecutor files terrorism charge against 19-year-old NJ man

- A 19-year-old New Jersey man, who authorities say threatened to shoot students and faculty at his high school graduation, now faces an additional charge of terrorism.

Matthew Vanderbeek, 19, of Crème Ridge, was arrested last week after he allegedly posed the threat against New Egypt High School’s graduation ceremony on social media.

Vanderbeek was charged last Tuesday with third-degree terroristic threats with a threat to kill and second-degree attempt to possess a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

The new charge of terrorism—a first-degree offense punishable by 30 years to life in prison—was filed after prosecutors received written authorization from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Vanderbeek remains incarcerated at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.