- Police are investigating after a 10-week-old puppy was found dead inside a weighted cage submerged in a New Jersey pond.

A rescue officer at The Last Resort Rescue, a Passaic County nonprofit, reportedly discovered the crate at Greenwood Pond off of Bonter Road. on Tuesday. The puppy was "ice cold," soaked inside the crate, according to the rescue.

Lakebed vegetarion was reportedly hanging on the crate, with a crystal vase and puppy training pads stuck to the side of the puppy's head with a small amount of blood on them. A $22 price tag could be seen on the bottom of the vase.

A complete autopsy is pending for the puppy, who the rescue has named Jenny.

"We want justice for this little girl," the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. "That is all we can do for her now."

The rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about is urged to contact West Milford Township Police Det. Eric Darnsteadt at 973-728-2801. Tips can also be submitted to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office by calling 1-877-370-PCPO or emailing tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Those interested in donating to the Last Resort Rescue can do so here.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**