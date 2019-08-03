N.J. law requires mental health instruction in grades K-12
New Jersey public schools will be required to include instruction on mental health under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.
Leasing dogs, cats is prohibited under new New Jersey law
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats.
Offensive stickers found around Bordentown
Police in Bordentown, New Jersey are investigating after locals have reported finding stickers with offensive messages posted around the city.
South Jersey mom battling cancer in need of stair lift for home
A South Jersey mother is in the fight of her life. She's battling cancer and can't get in and out of her house easily. She is in desperate need of a stair lift.
Boy, 4, escapes serious injury in fall from 2nd-floor window in NJ
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy escaped serious injury when he fell from a second-floor window at his home because an awning broke his fall before he rolled onto the grass.
Attorney IDs 12 more priests accused of child sex abuse in NJ
An attorney for childhood victims alleging sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy says he has turned up the names of 12 New Jersey priests who were not previously disclosed on lists the church released.
NJ shore mayor criticizes LGBTQ curriculum
The Republican mayor of a small New Jersey town is urging residents to oppose a state law that requires middle and high schools to instruct students on the contributions of LGBTQ individuals.
Adult, 6-year-old girl injured in Camden County house fire
A fast-moving house fire in Camden County has injured a young girl and an adult.
New Jersey police, communities celebrate National Night Out
Police across southern counties of New Jersey Tuesday held public outreach events as part of National Night Out. The events were designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Woman who stole ketchup bottles from NJ restaurant wracked with guilt; returns 2 new bottles to owner
A customer who claims to have stolen a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant was so distraught with guilt that the thief bought two new bottles — and delivered them with a handwritten apology note.
Locals fearful railroad crossing lacks proper warning signs
A train could be coming, but you might not notice it if you're driving along Route 130 in Gloucester City. Locals are fearful that the intersection near Klemm Avenue does not have signage to warn motorists of incoming trains.
NJ brother charged in murders facing insurance fraud charge
A New Jersey man charged with killing his brother and the brother's wife and two children is facing a new charge of insurance fraud.
NJ enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws
New Jersey on Monday enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation.
NJ town recruits falcons to combat ‘aggressive’ sea gulls
One New Jersey shore town is taking what it calls an “innovative” approach to combating aggressive seagulls on its boardwalk and beaches.
NJ State Police arrest couple wanted for weapon and drug offenses
New Jersey State Police say they arrested a couple wanted for a long list of weapon and drug offenses.
Cherry Hill police stepping up security at mall, Walmart, due to recent mass shootings
Local police departments say they’re doing what they can to keep everyone safe, in light of the two most recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
NJ man accused of killing au pair girlfriend, employer
A man has been charged in the shooting deaths of his au pair girlfriend and her employer at his suburban home in northern New Jersey.
Philadelphia, New York police officers play ball for good cause
When it comes to Philadelphia vs. New York, there's usually no love lost between sports cities, but when the two rivals met Saturday at Arm and Hammer Park in Trenton it was precisely love and support that brought them together.
Man accused of setting 4 arson fires in New Jersey
A man who police say set four fires in a northern New Jersey town over a three-hour period is facing numerous charges.
Protest planned against NJ officer who shot, killed dog
A protest is planned for Saturday against a New Jersey officer who shot and killed an “aggressive” Labrador dog who charged at him, according to police.