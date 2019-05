Police say the man pictured is the suspected gunman in the case.

Police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted in the shooting of a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Carpenter Lane Station in West Mount Airy.

Officials say the 57-year-old conductor was stepping off the train when he was shot in the hip during an attempted robbery. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen towards the intersection of Carpenter Lane and Emlen Street.

Police describe the first suspect as a 5-foot-6 black man in his early 20s. He has a mustache, thin but muscular build, light beard and medium complexion. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie with "Gap" written across the chest.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. No further description has been provided.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.