The man behind Wally's Wiener World knows true happiness

At the corner of Market and High Streets sits the happiest person on the planet: the man behind Wally's Wiener World. At the corner of Market and High Streets sits the happiest person on the planet: the man behind Wally's Wiener World.

There, Scott Vassil mans his hot dog stand, Wally’s Wiener World.

His customers call him Wally, and he has dominated this corner of West Chester, Pennsylvania for the last 33 years.

“Everybody buy a wiener store," Wally told FOX 29’s Bill Rohrer. "You will love yourself and be happy forever.”

His love of hot dogs began when he was just a kid.

“That is all that I had in my fridge,” Wally explained. “I was eating five, six, seven hot dogs a day for 16-17 years. I would go to the doctor and my cholesterol would be almost 400. [The doctor would say] ‘That's it—no more hot dogs, you're done.’"

“So I had to go to Wieners Anonymous,” Wally joked.

All joking aside, Wally loves his job.

“I am a lucky man to have people continue to come back to my business,” he said. “That is why I am still here, and I will be here until I am about 100.”

Besides a new hot dog cart, things pretty much stay the same on Wally’s corner. The intersection has been Wally’s second home since 1985, giving way to stories that will stand the test of time.

Those who know Wally well may recall his appearances on Wheel of Fortune, Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

But his fame will never compare to Wally's love of selling hot dogs to his customers, making him the happiest person on the planet. Or at least the corner of Market and High Streets.