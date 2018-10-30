Violent night in Philly leaves 3 dead in separate shootings

Two teenage passengers, ages 17 and 16, were also struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Police say an unknown man dressed in all black approached the SUV before firing inside the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Monday evening while sitting inside an SUV in Logan.

- Police are investigating after left three people were shot and killed within the span of an hour in separate incidents across the city Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of North 11th Street in Logan, where a 20-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim, later identified as Tony Pitts of Sanger Street, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Pitts was sitting in an SUV with three others when an unknown man dressed in all black approached and began firing inside the vehicle. Two teenage passengers, ages 17 and 16, were also struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital. Both are listed in stable condition. Police have yet to confirm the status of the fourth passenger inside the SUV.

At the same time of the North 11th Street shooting, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Tucker Street in North Philadelphia, where a 24-year-old man was allegedly shot in the head.

The victim, later identified as Michael Gaffney of West Tucker Street, died after being transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police describe the alleged offender as a woman in her early 20s.

The third incident took place in Overbrook just before 7 p.m. Officers responded to the 5400 block of Euclid Street, where a 29-year-old man was found lying between two vehicles, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Durrell Miller of Berks Street, died after being transported to Lankenau Medical Center.

Investigations into the three shootings are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.