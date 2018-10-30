94WIP announces end to ‘Wing Bowl' after 26 years

Related Headlines Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl

- A Philadelphia sports radio tradition has come to an end as 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi announced the end of the station’s annual Wing Bowl event.

The announcement came during the 8 a.m. hour of Cataldi’s WIP Morning show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a very difficult decision to make because of our great affection for it, but WIP has decided to end Wing Bowl. Wing Bowl after 26 years, Al, has been put to rest this morning on WIP,” Cataldi said speaking to his co-host Al Morganti.

Wing Bowl was long considered Philadelphia’s way of celebrating during the NFL Playoffs with the Eagles going 52 years without winning a Super Bowl.

Morganti originally came up with the idea as a way to get Philadelphia sports fans through another championship weekend without the home team. It turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called "Wingettes."

Morganti implied that the city doesn't need it anymore, adding "It's like that Greek god who put the rock up the hill. It went over...They won the Super Bowl!"

This year, competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl.

The event certainly went out with a bang, with the Eagles bringing it to an end with their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.