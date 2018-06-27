Local teen battling rare brain cancer hopes to meet her idol Shania Twain

- 15-year-old Brianna had tickets to see her idol Shania Twain next month, but brain cancer will keep her in the hospital and she'll miss her dream concert. Friends are hoping to convince Shania to visit or send a video.

If anything helps Brianna Disney forget even for one minute about her rare form of brain cancer she’s had since birth it's the music of Shania Twain. It sounds like a dance party these days through the pediatric intensive care unit at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

"I think her songs are the best country songs,” she told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

The 15-year-old says she’s the country music star's biggest fan since she was 6.

"When she’s having the toughest times that’s when she plays Shania,” her mom, Aimee Disney, said.

Last Christmas, she got tickets to see her idol live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center in a couple weeks.

"It would mean the world to me. Actually, it would be a dream come true," Brianna said.

Sadly, that dream may not come true. Brianna who lost her father to cancer 8 year ago is now in the fight for her life with yet another medical setback. She has had 3 brain surgeries in the last month and it may prevent her from seeing her dream concert on July 12th.

“I play her songs from that album over and over. I don’t know how many times," she explained.

When friends heard she may miss her dream show they started a social media campaign hoping to bring Shania to Brianna. They are requesting from the star a personal visit or even a video message to her biggest fan.

"She’s had such a hard time and to have something nice happen for her when she’s had so many bad things happen it would mean everything—everything,” her mom said.

Shania, she may not get to see you or meet you, but Brianna did want to pass along this message:

"I love you and I always wanted to meet you.”