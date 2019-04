- Several hundred Vietnam veterans returned to Bucks County from a day-long visit to Washington D.C. to visit memorials, historical buildings and sites.

"It was incredible," said Jacob Cohen. He retired from the Navy after serving 24 years. His wife Wendy and two daughters were in the crowd welcoming him back along with his grandsons Ethan and Ryder holding signs that said welcome home pop-pop.

"I still got tears in my eyes," said Cohen. The trip is made possible by the Bucks County Tour of Honor program. It provides an escort to and from D.C. and back to Parx East in Bensalem for a celebration and dinner for the veterans.

Cohen says he's waited some time for this day.

"I was supposed to go last year but I had pulmonary embolism right before the trip and I had to cancel it," said Cohen. The American Legion Riders of Sellersville joined several police agencies for the escort.

"World War II vets as we know they're slowly going away. It's great that they're honoring our Vietnam vets now," said Tony Hess. He’s the president of the American Legion Riders.

Inside the Morrisville Intermediate School chorus lined a red carpet greeting the vets.

Marcus Thompson is a Navy veteran who happened to be in the area and noticed the celebration. He was moved by what he saw.

“It gives a deeper compassion of feelings of people that ain't been in there for over 20 something years that they're still thought of and appreciated."

Cohen's wife says it's something her husband and others won't forget.

"It's just something they'll remember for a long time," said Wendy Cohen.

For more information, please click here.