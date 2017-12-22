Lower Pottsgrove Police investigate a credit card device reading scam

- Lower Pottsgrove Township Police are investigating a credit card device reading scam.

The Lower Pottsgrove Police report a card reading device, or “skimmer” was placed on the drive through ATM of a local unnamed financial institution on November 11, 2017.

Surveillance video shows the people who placed the device returned in the evening of November 11 to retrieve the device.

Police say the investigation is being conducted with the financial institution in question. They also say that multiple victims have been identified.

Lower Pottsgrove Police ask anyone who believes their information may have been compromised to contact their local police department.

