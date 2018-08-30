< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story405961531" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405961531" data-article-version="1.0">Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Main Line model's death</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/man-found-guilty-in-main-line-model-s-murder" addthis:title="Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Main Line model's death"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-405961531.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree&nbsp;murder and other related charges in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft." />
<figcaption>The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder and other related charges in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree&nbsp;murder and other related charges in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder and other related charges in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405961531-356336707" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405961531" style="display: none;">
<aside id='related-headlines405961531' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/prosecution-defenserest-in-main-line-model-s-murder-trial">
<span>Trial continues for man accused in model's death</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death">
<span>Trial begins for man accused in model's death</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-playboy-model-in-ardmore">
<span>Man charged w/ murder of Playboy model in Ardmore</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside>
</div> style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trial begins for man accused in model's death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-playboy-model-in-ardmore"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/29/Jonathan%20Harris_1535577885017.jpg_5985265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man charged w/ murder of Playboy model in Ardmore</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">After more than 5 hours of talking, jurors have reached a verdict in the killing of Ardmore model Christina Kraft. More to come.<a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a></p> — Jeff Cole (@JeffColeFox29) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffColeFox29/status/1126600123004411904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>During the trial, when asked if he wanted to kill Christina Carlin-Kraft in August of 2018, Jonathan Wesley Harris shook his head “no.” However, prosecutors laid out in detail the violence of the attack. An assistant medical examiner testified Kraft had broken bones in her face and bruises around her eyes and nose. Standing in front of the jury, holding Kraft's green stretch pants he demonstrated how the model was strangled. </p> <p>In Tuesday morning testimony, the Lyft driver testified how he took Kraft and Harris back to her Ardmore apartment and Harris offered him money to wait for 10 to 15 minutes when he’d come out, but he never came.</p> <p>The pair met on 13th Street in the city and returned to the apartment for drinking and sex. The assistant medical examiner reported her blood alcohol level at death was 3 times the legal limit.</p> <p>Law enforcement officers took the stand in the afternoon to report Harris had been caught on camera leaving Ardmore and waking back to Philadelphia at the time of the murder and later acting out in Love Park mumbling to a sheriff about someone dying. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Truck dangling from overpass on I-95 in Hamilton Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A truck is dangling from an overpass on I-95 eastbound in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. </p><p>It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.</p><p>Officials say the truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes before the crash. An SUV also ended up off the road and went into a grassy area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-to-nominate-shanahan-for-top-pentagon-post-1" title="Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump&nbsp; talks to journalists during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, including acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump will nominate Patrick Shanahan to be his second secretary of defense.</p><p>The former Boeing executive has been leading the Pentagon as acting secretary since Jan. 1, a highly unusual arrangement for arguably the most sensitive Cabinet position.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bucks-county-bombing-suspect-released-on-bail" title="Bucks County bombing suspect released on bail" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/28/David%20Surman%20Jr.%20MUG_1530222841868.jpg_5726564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/28/David%20Surman%20Jr.%20MUG_1530222841868.jpg_5726564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/28/David%20Surman%20Jr.%20MUG_1530222841868.jpg_5726564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/28/David%20Surman%20Jr.%20MUG_1530222841868.jpg_5726564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/28/David%20Surman%20Jr.%20MUG_1530222841868.jpg_5726564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="31-year-old&nbsp;David&nbsp;Surman&nbsp;Jr.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucks County bombing suspect released on bail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect in a series of mysterious explosions in Bucks County last spring is out of jail just one day after his bail was revoked.</p><p>RELATED: Police: Arrest made in connection with Bucks County explosions | DA: Girlfriend of Bucks County bomb suspect charged as co-conspirator</p><p>Prosecutors argued that while out on bail, 31-year-old David Surman Jr. bought chemical compounds, gun components and computer parts, which violated the terms of his release on bail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/postcard-honoring-fallen-hero-inspires-random-acts-of-kindness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FallenMarine_Postcard.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Postcard honoring fallen hero inspires random acts of kindness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/poll-brunch-is-moms-favorite-on-mothers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Waffle%20Banner%20Mother%27s%20Day_1557429902522.jpg_7240622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lavender waffles being served during Greenmarket Brunch hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian at The Biergarten at The Standard on October 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)" title="Waffle Banner Mother's Day_1557429902522.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poll: Brunch is moms' favorite on Mother's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/student-contracts-chickenpox-after-suing-to-return-to-school-without-vaccine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/student%20thumb_1557427880966.jpg_7240379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jerome Kunkel, 18, who plays basketball for his school, had chickenpox last week, but has since recovered and returned to the school on Wednesday after about two months, his attorney Christopher Wiest said. (Photo: Courtesy of Christopher Wiest)" title="student thumb_1557427880966.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Student contracts chickenpox after suing to return to school without vaccine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/luxury-goods-company-seeks-person-to-live-on-yachts-and-review-them-for-1300-a-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/getty_yachtsfile_050919_1557426310037_7240352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Yachts and cruisers are shown in Sydney, Australia in an April 18, 2019 file photo. <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/postcard-honoring-fallen-hero-inspires-random-acts-of-kindness" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-17h27m38s36_1557437273598_7241135_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Postcard honoring fallen hero inspires random acts of kindness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-group-attacks-man-walking-down-street-in-north-philadelphia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Suspects_NorthPhilly_1557435586043_7241049_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Suspects_NorthPhilly_1557435586043_7241049_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Suspects_NorthPhilly_1557435586043_7241049_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Suspects_NorthPhilly_1557435586043_7241049_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Suspects_NorthPhilly_1557435586043_7241049_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Group attacks man walking down street in North Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/truck-dangling-from-overpass-on-i-95-in-hamilton-township" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-16h48m57s80_1557434948264_7241028_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-16h48m57s80_1557434948264_7241028_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-16h48m57s80_1557434948264_7241028_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-16h48m57s80_1557434948264_7241028_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/vlcsnap-2019-05-09-16h48m57s80_1557434948264_7241028_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SkyFOX&#x20;flew&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;Thursday&#x20;afternoon&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Truck dangling from overpass on I-95 in Hamilton Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-to-nominate-shanahan-for-top-pentagon-post-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20and%20shanahan_1557433613624.jpg_7240663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;talks&#x20;to&#x20;journalists&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;meeting&#x20;with&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;Cabinet&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;acting&#x20;Defense&#x20;Secretary&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Shanahan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/91-year-old-wwii-vet-gets-high-school-diploma-with-grandson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/16/graduation%20hats_1552759682714.png_6899786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/16/graduation%20hats_1552759682714.png_6899786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/16/graduation%20hats_1552759682714.png_6899786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/16/graduation%20hats_1552759682714.png_6899786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/16/graduation%20hats_1552759682714.png_6899786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Furlong" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>91-year-old WWII vet 