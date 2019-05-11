< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/pentagon-shifting-15-billion-to-border-wall-construction-1" addthis:title="Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406291581.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Corey Maisch) data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Corey Maisch) Corey Maisch)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406291581-406289129" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Corey Maisch) By Robert Burns, AP National Writer
Posted May 11 2019 10:52AM EDT It follows the Pentagon's decision in March to transfer $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to support wall construction. Some lawmakers have been highly critical of the Pentagon shifting money not originally authorized for border security.</p><p>The combined total of $2.5 billion is in response to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border, where Customs and Border Protection personnel are struggling to cope with increasing numbers of Central American families attempting to gain entry. Trump vetoed Congress' attempt to reverse his emergency declaration.</p><p>In all, the Pentagon is expected to shift about $6.1 billion to help build a border wall, including about $3.6 billion from military construction projects, some of which will be delayed. The Pentagon has not yet announced which projects will be delayed in order to free up those funds.</p><p>Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who plans to visit the border on Saturday, said in an exchange with reporters Friday: "I won't be reprogramming any more money for the border wall." He appeared to be referring to having reached the goal of channeling $2.5 billion - Friday's announcement coupled with the March transfer of money - into a counterdrug program that will be used for the wall.</p><p>"We have very smart people here in the department, and we found ways to do this without having any impact on readiness," he said, speaking before a meeting with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.</p><p>Later, a Pentagon spokesman, Tom Crosson, said the $1.5 billion would be used to "undertake fence replacement" in and around Tucson, Arizona, and El Centro, Texas.</p><p>In a written statement announcing the shift of the $1.5 billion, Shanahan that the Pentagon is "fully engaged" in fixing the border crisis. He said the $1.5 billion he authorized to be transferred toward wall construction was drawn from a variety of sources, "including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements, and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness."</p><p>Some in Congress, however, are opposed to the use of Pentagon funds to build the wall.</p><p>"Once again, the president has shamefully ignored his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and stolen $1.5 billion in Pentagon funds to pay for his ineffective border wall," said Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat who is chairman of the House Armed Services readiness subcommittee.</p><p>"The Pentagon has now reprogrammed 12 times more money to the wall than for repairs for Tyndall AFB, destroyed by Hurricane Michael. We should put troops first!" Sen. Richard Durbin wrote on Twitter. He was referring to storm damage at the Air Force base in Florida where almost every building was damaged.</p><p>In its written notification to Congress, the Pentagon said it was moving the $1.5 billion to support "higher priority items based on unforeseen military requirements than those for which" the funds were originally provided by Congress. The move is "necessary in the national interest," it added, according to a copy of the notice obtained by The Associated Press.</p><p>To piece together the $1.5 billion for additional wall construction, the Pentagon is shifting funds from several programs where it says it found savings.</p><p>The biggest chunk, $604 million, is from the Afghan Security Forces Fund, which keeps the Afghan army and other security forces afloat. A standard review of the fund's contract management found the $604 million in savings, according to two defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that were not included in the Pentagon's public announcement.</p><p>Removing the $604 million means the Afghan Security Forces Fund in the current Defense Department budget is reduced from the $4.9 billion approved by Congress to about $4.3 billion. Amber Smith)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senators concerned about abuse allegations at migrant shelters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Long, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Finance Committee are questioning whether the Trump administration is neglecting its duty to protect unaccompanied immigrant children in its care amid allegations of misconduct at federally funded shelters.</p><p>Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon asked for data from U.S. Health and Human Services on occupancy, incident reporting, sexual abuse prevention and federal and state regulation of children's shelters. Their request on Thursday follows a report that thousands of allegations of sexual abuse and harassment were logged over the past four years and as the number of migrant children crossing the border is rising dramatically.</p><p>The allegations raise questions on whether the agency has "failed to uphold its statutory duties to ensure the health and safety of children within their care," the senators wrote in a letter to the assistant secretary for children and families. They said the allegations also raise serious questions about how some shelters have used federal funding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/pittsburgh-synagogue-attack-inspires-new-hate-crimes-bills-1" title="Pittsburgh synagogue attack inspires new hate crimes bills" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/28/pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting_vigil_04_102818_1540748248172_6306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/28/pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting_vigil_04_102818_1540748248172_6306753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/28/pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting_vigil_04_102818_1540748248172_6306753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/28/pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting_vigil_04_102818_1540748248172_6306753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/28/pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting_vigil_04_102818_1540748248172_6306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo courtesy of The Office of Gov. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Pittsburgh synagogue attack inspires new hate crimes bills
Posted May 11 2019 09:58AM EDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pittsburgh synagogue attack inspires new hate crimes bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania are introducing a package of hate-crimes bills that are inspired by a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.</p><p>Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said Thursday the October attack at the Tree of Life synagogue showed that Pennsylvania law has shortcomings on hate crimes and ethnic intimidation.</p><p>Authorities say the man accused of the Tree of Life shootings had expressed hatred of Jews.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/migrants-at-southern-border-top-100k-for-2nd-month-in-a-row" title="Migrants at Southern border top 100K for 2nd month in a row" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_02_sgt_amber_smith_1557582431575_7247906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_02_sgt_amber_smith_1557582431575_7247906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_02_sgt_amber_smith_1557582431575_7247906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_02_sgt_amber_smith_1557582431575_7247906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_02_sgt_amber_smith_1557582431575_7247906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Migrants at Southern border top 100K for 2nd month in a row
By Colleen Long, Associated Press
Posted May 11 2019 09:47AM EDT As she spoke, images of Border Patrol agents holding small children flashed behind her. In one, an agent feeds a little girl a bottle.</p><p>"We cannot address this crisis by shifting more resources," Provost said. "It's like holding a bucket under a faucet. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DoD&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Amber&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Senators concerned about abuse allegations at migrant shelters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-person-hospitalized-8-cats-killed-in-south-philly-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;is&#x20;hospitalized&#x20;and&#x20;eight&#x20;cats&#x20;are&#x20;dead&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;South&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-democrat-issues-subpoenas-for-trump-tax-returns-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/pentagon-shifting-15-billion-to-border-wall-construction-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;2nd&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Corey&#x20;Maisch&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-in-olney-house-fire-3-others-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" 1 dead in Olney house fire; 3 others rescued 