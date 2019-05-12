< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406420543" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <section id="story406420543" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406420543" data-article-version="1.0">Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case" addthis:title="Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406420543.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406420543");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406420543-406420518"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion Vence, 26, remains&nbsp;jailed after being arrested in connection with&nbsp;the disappearance of his&nbsp;4-year-old stepdaughter, Maleah Davis." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Derion Vence, 26, remains jailed after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of his 4-year-old stepdaughter, Maleah Davis.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406420543-406420518" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion Vence, 26, remains&nbsp;jailed after being arrested in connection with&nbsp;the disappearance of his&nbsp;4-year-old stepdaughter, Maleah Davis." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Derion Vence, 26, remains jailed after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of his 4-year-old stepdaughter, Maleah Davis.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case?fbclid=IwAR197UiQZQstJNV6pLMih2_Go2EXsXhe5sbTkQhm4Rbji_IyJAwKpbHfMt4">Juan A. <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case?fbclid=IwAR197UiQZQstJNV6pLMih2_Go2EXsXhe5sbTkQhm4Rbji_IyJAwKpbHfMt4">Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Authorities have declined to say whether they believe Vence killed Maleah. But prosecutors said in court documents filed Saturday that Vence could face additional charges, including murder.</p><p>The investigation began after Vence told police that men in a truck on May 4 had abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son a day earlier, but had freed him and the boy. Vence told investigators he was left in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land and walked to a hospital, where he reported the girl's abduction.</p><p>Sugar Land police, who initially interviewed him, said his story kept changing and didn't add up.</p><p>Vence, who had lived with Maleah and her mother, reported that his silver Nissan Altima was taken in the abduction, but surveillance video showed that vehicle was used to drop Vence off at the hospital. Police found the car Thursday.</p><p>Dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car, Pat Stayton, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said at Vence's probable cause court hearing Saturday night.</p><p>Surveillance video from a neighbor showed Vence carrying a large, blue laundry basket with a large trash bag from his apartment on May 3, Stayton said. Vence returned three minutes later without the basket and later he was seen leaving the apartment with cleaning supplies, including bleach.</p><p>In the silver Nissan, police found a laundry basket that looked like the one Vence took out of his apartment, Stayton said.</p><p>"Both of the dogs reacted to the trunk of the silver Nissan that the defendant had driven and that the blue laundry basket was recovered from, indicating that the dogs were responding to the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle," Stayton said.</p><p>Investigators also found blood at the apartment, both in the hallway leading to the bathroom and on surfaces inside the bathroom, Stayton said.</p><p>At Saturday night's hearing, Vence said he planned to hire a defense attorney.</p><p>Rodney Brown, an attorney appointed to represent Vence only for Saturday's hearing, had asked a magistrate judge to set bond at $5,000, saying Vence was a low flight risk and had lived in Houston most of his life.</p><p>Stayton argued that Vence was a flight risk and there was "evidence of deception on the part of the defendant with regard to information he gave to police."</p><p>Police have described Vence as Maleah's stepfather, but Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, said through a spokesman that Vence is her former fiance. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"714402" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody" title="Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/Investigators_find_blood_evidence__do_no_0_7248830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/Investigators_find_blood_evidence__do_no_0_7248830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/Investigators_find_blood_evidence__do_no_0_7248830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/Investigators_find_blood_evidence__do_no_0_7248830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/Investigators_find_blood_evidence__do_no_0_7248830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 reporter Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis' stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse, according to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.</p><p>Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members arrested him at a relative's Sugar Land residence without incident, Houston Police Department reports. </p><p>His court date is set for Monday, May 13. His bond has been set for $999,999.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/trump-administration-moves-to-crack-down-on-illegal-immigrants-in-public-housing" title="Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - The Trump administration on Friday moved forward with a proposed rule to make it harder for illegal immigrants to access federally subsidized housing -- the latest crackdown by the administration on immigrants who use public assistance.</p><p>The rule, proposed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and posted in the Federal Register , would require that those seeking public housing would be subject to verification of their immigration status. Only families in which every member is either a citizen or a legal resident would qualify for federally subsidized housing. Currently, families, where at least one person is either a citizen or green card holder, can get federal assistance, even if other family members are not.</p><p>The administration says that regulations “presently excuse individuals from submitting documentation if they do not contend to having eligible immigration status. This results in no actual determination of immigration status being made.” The rule would also require current participants who have not previously proven their eligibility to do so at their next evaluation of their need for public assistance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/-heartbeat-laws-could-ban-most-abortions-across-deep-south" title="'Heartbeat' laws could ban most abortions across Deep South" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FOX NEWS)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Heartbeat' laws could ban most abortions across Deep South</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Russ Bynum, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If a new Mississippi law survives a court challenge, it will be nearly impossible for most pregnant women to get an abortion there.</p><p>Or, potentially, in neighboring Louisiana. Or Alabama. Or Georgia.</p><p>The Louisiana legislature is halfway toward passing a law - like the ones enacted in Mississippi and Georgia - that will ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they're pregnant. Alabama is on the cusp of approving an even more restrictive bill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-rainy-mother-s-day-with-cool-temps"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7250120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190512114640"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Rainy Mother's Day with cool temps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-suspect-shot-after-dragging-officer-crashing-into-septa-vehicle-on-temple-s-campus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight." title="broad_norris_st_shooting.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Suspect shot after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle on Temple's campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grieving-parents-seek-answers-in-circumstances-of-son-s-death-in-bridesburg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Miller%20chase%202_1557629772488.png_7249997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Miller chase 2_1557629772488.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grieving parents seek answers in circumstances of son's death in Bridesburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-wanted-for-attempted-murder-of-wife-in-upper-darby" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/wade_whitaker_mug_051219_1557684733105_7250519_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wade&#x20;Whitaker&#x2c;&#x20;63&#x2c;&#x20;faces&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;attempted&#x20;homicide&#x20;and&#x20;strangulation&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Upper&#x20;Darby&#x20;police&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Man wanted for attempted murder of wife in Upper Darby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-s-tariffs-on-china-what-are-they-how-do-they-work-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/president_trump_generic_31_joyce_n_boghosian_1557596073500_7247967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/president_trump_generic_31_joyce_n_boghosian_1557596073500_7247967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/president_trump_generic_31_joyce_n_boghosian_1557596073500_7247967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/president_trump_generic_31_joyce_n_boghosian_1557596073500_7247967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/president_trump_generic_31_joyce_n_boghosian_1557596073500_7247967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joyce&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Boghosian&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump's tariffs on China: What are they? How do they work?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gov-murphy-signs-legislation-aimed-to-protect-new-jersey-animals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/dog_generic_06_justin_veenema_unsplash_1557683591780_7250457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/dog_generic_06_justin_veenema_unsplash_1557683591780_7250457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/dog_generic_06_justin_veenema_unsplash_1557683591780_7250457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/dog_generic_06_justin_veenema_unsplash_1557683591780_7250457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/dog_generic_06_justin_veenema_unsplash_1557683591780_7250457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Veenema&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Murphy signs legislation aimed to protect New Jersey animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-20-arrested-in-stabbing-of-new-castle-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/richard_brennan_mug_051219_1557676339331_7250437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Richard&#x20;Brennan&#x2c;&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;with&#x20;felony&#x20;assault&#x2c;&#x20;resisting&#x20;arrest&#x20;and&#x20;related&#x20;offenses&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man, 20, arrested in stabbing of New Castle officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sixers-raptors-set-for-high-stakes-game-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sixers, Raptors set for high-stakes Game 7</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 